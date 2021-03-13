Sebastien Toutant of Canada competes in the men’s snowboard big air final at the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Saturday, Feb. 24, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadian snowboarder, skiers capture silver at world championships

Whistler skier Simon d’Artois won silver in freeski halfpipe, with 91.25 points

A trio of Canadians captured silver medals at the freestyle ski and snowboarding world championships on Friday.

Rachel Karker of Erin, Ont., fell in her first run of the day in the freeski halfpipe event, but finished second after her final run scored 91.75 points.

It’s the first world championship medal for Karker. She finished fourth in 2019.

China’s Eileen Gu took gold in Friday’s event and Great Britain’s Zoe Atkin came third.

Calgary’s Amy Fraser did not qualify for the final and finished ninth overall.

On the men’s side, Simon d’Artois won silver in freeski halfpipe with 91.25 points.

The skier from Whistler, B.C., finished behind Nico Porteous of New Zealand, and American Birk Irving came third.

Calgary’s Brendan MacKay was seventh and Noah Bowman finished ninth.

Snowboarder Sebastien Toutant of L’Assomption, Que., took second in the men’s competition with 82.53 points.

Norway’s Marcus Kleveland won gold with 90.66 and Finland’s Rene Rinnekangas was third.

Max Parrot of Bromont, Que., was sixth, Mark McMorris of Regina was 42nd and Liam Brearley of Gravenhurst, Ont., was 46th.

Toutant won gold in big air at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics and was 11th in slopestyle.

Zoi Sadowski Synnott of New Zealand won the women’s slopestyle event Friday.

Laurie Blouin of Quebec City was 12th, Brooke Voigt of Fort McMurray, Alta., was 13th and Jasmine Baird of Georgetown, Ont., was 22nd.

OlympicsTokyo 2020 Summer Olympics

