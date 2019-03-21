Vancouver Whitecaps’ Alphonso Davies walks across the field to the dressing room as he arrives at B.C. Place stadium to play his final match as a member of the MLS soccer team, in Vancouver on Sunday, Oct. 28, 2018. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press)

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies diagnosed with stretched knee ligament

Canada will be without captain Scott Arfield and veteran midfielder Will Johnson at CONCACAF game

Canadian teenager Alphonso Davies has a stretched ligament in his right knee that will keep him out of Canada’s CONCACAF Nations League qualifying game Sunday in Vancouver.

Canadian officials had been awaiting final word on Davies’ condition from Bayern Munich, but had expected the worst.

Bayern said the 18-year-old attacking midfielder was hurt during the club’s 6-0 win over Mainz on Sunday when Davies scored his first Bundesliga goal.

While calling it a “slight ligament problem,” Bayern says Davies has ”been ordered to rest for a few days by the club’s medical department, meaning the attacker will miss Canada’s upcoming match against French Guiana on 24 March in Vancouver.”

On the plus side, Davies was named the sixth-best under-19 player in the world by Goal.com.

READ MORE: A Surrey coach recalls Alphonso Davies’ rise, days after his first goal for Bayern Munich

The soccer site annually rates the top young players in its Goal NxGn ratings, ranking them on first-team experience, potential and overall ability.

England’s Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) was rated No. 1 ahead of Brazil’s Vinicius Junior (Real Madrid), England’s Callum Hudson-Odoi (Chelsea), England’s Phil Foden (Manchester City) and Brazil’s Rodrygo (Santos).

Canada will also be without captain Scott Arfield (calf) and veteran midfielder Will Johnson (concussion) for the CONCACAF Nations League game at BC Place Stadium.

Toronto FC midfielders Liam Fraser and Jay Chapman and Orlando City defender Kamal Miller have been called up as cover.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
South Okanagan to host major national golf event

Just Posted

Demand for mental health services increasing with acceptance

Support organization sees growing waitlist, particularly for youth and families with children

Family uprooted by suspicious fire grateful for support

Salmon Arm man thankful treasured artwork, family photos undamaged

Olympic rower challenging diabetics to live life to the fullest

Chris Jarvis of I Challenge Diabetes will visit Salmon Arm schools May 15

Commercial recyclables still going to landfill

Province asked to broaden scope of permitted recyclable materials

Crown drops one Vernon assault charge against Curtis Sagmoen

Curtis Wayne Sagmoen will still stand trial on one count of assault causing bodily harm in December.

After mosque attacks, New Zealand bans ‘military-style’ guns

The gunman killed 50 in a Christchurch mosque

Behind the mask of the South Okanagan furries community

Penticton furries community member said it’s not a sexual thing

Canada Finance Minister to promote budget in Kelowna

Bill Morneau will speak in Kelowna

Trees removed from Central Okanagan to mitigate wildfire risk

Kelowna - Projects are ongoing across B.C. to reduce the risk of wildfire

Two draft agreements on B.C. Caribou protection ‘historic,’ says minister

Consultations to start in April

Trailer Park Boy brings Cheeseburger Tour to Okanagan

Randy performs at Vernon’s Status Nightclub Friday, with Kelowna comics

NHL alumni and Canadian country music stars gearing up for Okanagan charity extravaganza

A two-day May weekend event combines, hockey, golf, country music and a whole lot of fun

Wedding rings and gold chain stolen from around Central Okanagan senior’s neck

Kelowna Mounties are warning the public after two thieves targeted a senior

Okanagan College accepting students to new Tourism Management Diploma

The program will be offered out of the Revelstoke campus this September

Most Read