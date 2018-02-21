Canada’s Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse react to their race during women’s bobsled at the Olympic sliding centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Canadians capture bronze in women’s bobsled event

Canadians Humphries, George take bronze in women’s bobsled event at Olympics

Canada’s Kaillie Humphries and Phylicia George won bronze in the women’s bobsled competition at the Pyeongchang Winter Games on Wednesday.

Humphries, the two-time defending Olympic gold medallist from 2010 and 2014 raced to a time of three minutes 22.89 seconds with brakeman George.

Germany’s Mariama Jamanka and Lisa Buckwitz won gold in 3:22.45.

Elana Meyers Taylor, who finished second behind Humphries in 2014, and Lauren Gibbs of the U.S. were second in 3:22.52.

Related: B.C. takes home gold in two-man bobsleigh

More coming

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Canada’s Alysia Rissling and Heather Moyse at the Olympic sliding centre during the Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games in South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

Previous story
Young Salmon Arm athletes gear up for the 2018 BC Winter Games
Next story
Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Just Posted

Semi loses wheel, causes collision

No injuries in collision east of Sicamous involving transport trucks

Young Salmon Arm athletes gear up for the 2018 BC Winter Games

20 competitors across five events vying for the podium in Kamloops

Documentary features Salmon Arm cinema

Out of the Interior shines a spotlight on the Salmar Classic

ALR review may not be open-minded

Past agriculture minister Norm Letnick skeptical of NDP approach

Technology Meet Up showcases full range of tech-industry careers in the Shuswap

Salmon Arm Economic Development Society spotlights high-tech frontrunners

Your Feb. 21 Morning Brief

Check out the top stories of the day in the Okanagan-Shuswap with Carmen Weld’s Black Press Morning Brief.

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

BCHL Today: Merritt peaking at right time and Taylor signs with UNH Wildcats

BCHL Today is a (near) daily look at what’s going on around the league and the junior A world.

Video: B.C. firefighters featured in quirky video

Oliver Fire Department posts video about their B.C. volunteer firefighter spring training seminar

OLYMPIC ROUNDUP: Two more medals push Canada into third place

A gold in ski cross and a bronze in bobsleigh as men’s hockey advances to the semis

Canada advances to men’s hockey semis

Canada beats Finland 1-0

Trudeau reiterates denial of Sikh separatists in cabinet, condemns extremism

“We will always stand against violent extremism, but we understand that diversity of views is one of the great strengths of Canada.”

Canada wins gold in men’s ski cross

Leman earns redemption with ski cross gold; Homan out early

Trump says more must be done to protect children

In a tweet Tuesday night, Trump indicated he wants to strengthen the background check system, but offered no specifics.

Most Read