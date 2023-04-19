The Vancouver Canucks have signed their 3rd-round pick from 2022

Canucks sign the other Elias Pettersson to three year, entry-level contract

Swedish defenceman who shares star centre’s name taken in the 2022 draft

Defenceman Elias Pettersson has signed a three-year, entry-level contract with the Vancouver Canucks on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old is not related to Canucks star centre Elias Pettersson.

Pettersson, the blue-liner, spent the majority of the 2022-23 season with Orebro HK of the Swedish Hockey League.

He produced seven points (one goal, six assists) and six penalty minutes in 43 regular-season games.

In the 2021-22 season, Pettersson suited up for the Orebro junior team and tallied 18 points (10 goals, eight assists) in 37 regular-season games before leading the team in playoff scoring with 10 points (two goals, eight assists) in six post-season contests.

The six-foot-two, 185-pound defenceman was originally selected by Vancouver in the third round (80th overall) of the 2022 NHL draft.

READ MORE: PETEY 2.0: Canucks draft a second Elias Pettersson

