CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie speaks at a news conference in Halifax on January 23, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

CFL commissioner Ambrosie says league is committed to returning to play in 2021

League syays it is keeping all options open, looking to other leagues for guidance

Commissioner Randy Ambrosie says the CFL remains committed to returning in 2021, but is leaving the door wide open regarding exactly how that will look.

The CFL didn’t play in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Plans for an abbreviated season were shelved in August after the league failed to secure a $30-million, interest-free loan from the federal government.

The CFL unveiled a full 18-game schedule for all nine teams last November, one that Ambrosie said it remains on track for in 2021. However, the commissioner added the league is keeping all of its options — including teams playing fewer than 18 games — open.

“We’ve got a schedule in place and we’re committed to it,” Ambrosie told The Canadian Press. “Our real focus is on all the planning that’s going to have to go into executing against that and also having maximum adaptability because there’s no doubt we’re going to have to make adjustments to our plan.

RELATED: CFL cancels 2020 season during pandemic, ends 100-plus year run for Grey Cup

RELATED: CFL commissioner Randy Ambrosie says league exploring all options to hold 2021 season

“We just need to be ready at a moment’s notice to make those adjustments … that’s really how we’re planning our business. We’re committed to being on the field in 2021 … we’re just keeping all of our avenues open.”

The CFL made repeated pitches to Ottawa last year for funding it maintained was essential for an abbreviated season. Ambrosie repeatedly stated the league had collectively lost around $20 million in 2019 and a source familiar with the situation said the CFL lost between $60 and $80 million by not playing in 2020.

The source was granted anonymity because the league has not revealed its financial results for 2020.

The reported losses would suggest the CFL — which is essentially a gate-driven league and generates limited revenues by not playing — could have to approach government again for assistance in order to get back up and running. Ambrosie said while the league has maintained dialogue with the government since August, it’s not basing a return to play solely upon securing financial assistance from Ottawa.

“One of the things we take away from 2020 is we’re trying not to hinge our future on any one issue,” he said. “We’re looking at our solutions holistically, we’re being as creative as we can be on any one of a number of fronts so that we find a way to play.

“We’re certainly, like almost all businesses, wearing the battle scars of what has been a very, very difficult time. That’s why we’ve been focused on looking for as many creative solutions to potential revenue streams and funding solutions … in the end I think it’s going to be a combination of several things that will fall into place and that’s why we’re focusing on creativity and thoroughness.”

But there’s no denying the importance of fans in the stands for CFL teams. So pushing back the start of the season until August or September could allow for more Canadians to receive their COVID-19 vaccination and thus be able to attend games.

“We’re taking a very committed, very pragmatic approach to this,” Ambrosie said. “We’re going to play in 2021, we’re just going to find a way.

“We’re leaving no stone unturned in pursuit of being ready and flexible to so that we play a lot of football this year and ultimately culminate in a great Grey Cup game in Hamilton.”

Another key element of the CFL’s 2020 plan was the adoption of a health-and-safety plan that it ultimately presented to the Public Health Agency of Canada for approval. Ambrosie said those protocols are currently being amended and tweaked for another presentation to Canadian health officials.

“We had a pretty good playbook for health and safety but it’s going to have to be reviewed thoroughly and refreshed,” he said. “There’s no doubt government is going to be involved ultimately in the approval of our return-to-play plan.

“So you try to look at it from every stakeholders’ point of view and make sure when you get to that time of presentation that you have the best possible chance of getting approval.”

The CFL is also watching with interest how the NHL operates this winter. The league is running with four separate divisions, including all seven of its Canadian franchises playing in the North Division and only playing against each other.

Last year, the CFL eyed having all of its nine teams playing in one division in Winnipeg, its proposed hub city. The 2021 schedule is calling for games to be played in all nine stadiums across Canada.

“We’re watching closely (the NHL) for their experience and what they’re learning,” Ambrosie said. “We’ve received tremendous support from all leagues, including the NHL, just to really help us think through the challenges we might face through the lens of what they’re currently facing.”

The CFL and CFL Players’ Association have also resumed meeting on return-to-play matters, although Ambrosie said the two sides have been talking since the fall.

Earlier this month, Greg Quick stepped down as the CFL’s director of global scouting to become a defensive and special-teams assistant with the Montreal Alouettes. The move wasn’t surprising given Quick is a career coach with 40 years of experience in Canada and the NCAA. Ambrosie said Quick’s departure won’t impact the league’s April 15 global draft.

“Greg Quick is a football guy and you have to love that he’s going to be as close to the game as a guy can get without strapping on cleats and a helmet,” Ambrosie said.

Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Former Sicamous Eagle Nathan Plessis looks forward to return to NCAA roster
Next story
Sicamous Eagles’ new coach and GM look to the future

Just Posted

Ron Sleeman will be leading the Sicamous Eagles’ organization when KIJHL games resume following the current COVID-19 shutdown. (Sicamous Eagles Photo)
Sicamous Eagles’ new coach and GM look to the future

Gerald Bouchard is the new bench boss and Ron Sleeman has taken over in the head office

People enjoy a cool fall day walk on the iconic Salmon Arm wharf at the city’s Marine Peace Park. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm, Kelowna, West Kelowna rank top 10 most resilient cities in B.C. for 2021

BC Business magazine revamps its ‘best cities for work’ list for 2021

BCCDC data shows fewer new COVID-19 cases between Feb. 7 and 13 in the North Okanagan and Shuswap areas than were reported the previous week. (BCCDC Image)
North Okanagan-Shuswap sees drop in new COVID-19 cases

Data for Feb. 7 to 13 shows fewer new infections in Salmon Arm, Vernon and surrounding areas

Salmon Arm’s Nathan Plessis is working hard on more consistency on ice when NCAA hockey returns post-COVID. (Submitted)
Former Sicamous Eagle Nathan Plessis looks forward to return to NCAA roster

Plessis of Salmon Arm plays for Brown University Bears, season halted by COVID

Salmon Arm mayor Alan Harrison presented a virtual “state of the city” address for 2021 to the Salmon Arm Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, Feb. 17. (File photo)
Attracting young families to Salmon Arm key to growth of community

Mayor Alan Harrison delivers state of the city address to chamber

Deputy chief public health officer Dr. Howard Njoo responds to a question during a news conference, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
UPDATE: Data suggests Pfizer vaccine may be almost as good after 1 dose as 2

Pfizer to ship nearly three million doses over next six weeks, Moderna more than 1.4 million.

Lord Shaughnessy’s Summerland Development Company hired F.H. Latimer to survey our new town. Latimer, in the centre of this photograph, is working at the base of Giant’s Head Mountain. In 1901, Latimer produced a comprehensive study of a new water system for Shaughnessy, prior to the founding of Summerland. Historic photos and files from the Summerland Museum are now available online. (Photo courtesy of the Summerland Museum)
Summerland Museum provides historic resources online

More than 10,000 records will be available for public viewing

Motorists wait to enter a Fraser Health COVID-19 testing facility, in Surrey, B.C., on Monday, November 9, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C.’s daily COVID-19 case count rises to 617 Thursday

Fraser Health, Northern Health regions see more infection

Osoyoos border
U.S. lawyer accused of smuggling guns across Osoyoos border goes to trial this fall

Shawn Jensen has delayed his trial twice due to the pandemic and land border closures

A Vernon North Okanagan RCMP officer administered naloxone, saving a man’s life Wednesday night, Feb. 17, 2021. (RCMP)
Vernon Mountie revives man suffering overdose

‘RCMP officers have administered naloxone 990 times since they began carrying it in 2016’: Supt. Shawna Baher

A member of the RCMP Southeast District Emergency Response Team. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/FILE)
23-year-old faces multiple firearms trafficking charges: Kelowna RCMP

Keenan Ely has been released from custody on strict conditions, court appearance expected later

BC Ambulance crashes into FortisBC truck. (Michael Rodriguez- Kelowna Capital News)
BC Ambulance, FortisBC truck and car collide on Spall Road

The multi-vehicle incident occured about 2:30 p.m. near Springfield Road

(BC CDC)
Weekly South Okanagan COVID-19 case count remains low

There were only five total cases identified in the area from Feb. 7 to 13

In this illustration made available by NASA, the Perseverance rover casts off its spacecraft's cruise stage, minutes before entering the Martian atmosphere. (NASA/JPL-Caltech via AP)
‘Touchdown confirmed!’: NASA rover lands on Mars to look for signs of ancient life

Perseverance becomes the ninth spacecraft since the 1970s to successfully land on the red planet

Most Read