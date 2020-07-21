CFL’s Edmonton team drops ‘Eskimos’ name, will begin search for new name

Critics say the Edmonton team’s name is a derogatory, colonial-era term for Inuit

The Edmonton Eskimos will change their name.

The CFL squad makes the move following a similar decision by the NFL’s Washington team as pressure mounts on teams to eliminate racist or stereotypical names.

The team said in a release it will begin “a comprehensive engagement process” on a new name. In the meantime, the club will use the names EE Football Team and Edmonton Football Team.

The decision comes less than a week after two published reports said the team was on the verge of changing its name.

Critics say the Edmonton team’s name is a derogatory, colonial-era term for Inuit.

In February, the Edmonton club announced it was keeping the name following year-long research that involved Inuit leaders and community members across Canada. The club said it received “no consensus” during that review.

On July 8, the Edmonton club promised to speed up another review of its name and provide an update by the end of the month. In that statement, the club noted “a lot has happened” since it made the decision in February.

One of the team’s sponsors, national car-and-home insurance provider Belairdirect, had announced a day earlier that it was rethinking its relationship with the team because of the name.

The Canadian Press

CFLIndigenousInuit

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Seattle Sounders blank Whitecaps 3-0 at MLS is Back Tournament

Just Posted

Habitat for Humanity committed to becoming part of Salmon Arm

Twenty-unit housing project approved, ReStore still on the way

COVID-19: National initiative encourages Canadians to support local

Canadians are encouraged to buy local on July 25 to revive the economy

Column: Diligence needed to keep COVID-19 in check

Opening Our Eyes by Nan Dickie

Trial of man accused in church shooting begins July 21 in Salmon Arm

Proceedings scheduled for just two days in BC Supreme Court

Morning Start: Canada has nine per cent of the world’s forests

Your morning start for Tuesday, July 21, 2020

BC Parks considering a day-use pass system for popular locations to avoid overcrowding

Although some parks have reopened, B.C.’s busiest parks have remained shut

Premier Horgan voices support for Summerland mayor

The B.C. premier gave a shoutout to Mayor Toni Boot on social media

Victoria police chief nabs driver in Lamborghini going 80 kilometres over speed limit

Driver was caught going 170 km/h on the Pat Bay Highway

Not a chef: Buying local

Okanagan resident Andrew Levangie writes a new food column for Black Press Media

Summer lovin’ during a pandemic – there’s now a B.C.-made guide for that

Similar to going grocery shopping or seeing friends, if you are feeling sick, skip sex

Easter Seals charity organization hosting virtual camp-out for BC residents

The virtual “Great B.C. Camp Out” on Aug. 1 is targeted for families who are missing out on camping

LETTER: Summerland mayor’s actions unprofessional and inappropriate

Summerland mayor Toni Boot confronted store owner over selling Confederate bandanas

In photos: Racers fueled by ‘horsepower therapy’ take to Okanagan track despite slim crowd

The Penticton Speedway was limited to 50 people in the crowd last weekend

B.C. NDP stands by WorkSafeBC changes as business protests

Presuming COVID-19 infection job-related ‘contrary to medical science’

Most Read