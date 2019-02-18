Charity ringette game with Silverbacks raises over $2,000

Matthew Verboon stickhandles his way up the ice as Mallory Puddifant checks him. (Kayleigh Seibel/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks laced up their skates for an on-ice game that was a little different from what they are used to.

On Sunday, Feb. 17, the ‘Backs had to learn the finer points of maneuvering the rubber ring with the bladeless stick as they took on the Shuswap Open A Chix in a charity ringette game.

Admission to the afternoon game at the Shaw Centre’s spectator arena was by donation benefiting cancer research. The game raised $2,309.

When the announcer asked who was cheering for the Ringette team over the Silverbacks, the audience made it clear they were pulling for the ringette girls.

Despite having the crowd on their side, the Ringette team could not match the Silverbacks’ size, speed and strength, coming up short 3-2.

Cathy Lipsett said the ‘Backs were fast learners, and although they kept only one hand on their sticks when skating up the ice, making them easy to check, they successfully stopped the Chix from crashing the net and their goalie did a great job reading cross-crease passes.

“It was fun and the boys were good sports; we would love to see this as an annual event, but that will have to be worked out next season,” Lipsett said.

