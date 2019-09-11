Chase Heat back in action

Team to host North Okanagan Knights in Sept. 13 regular season opener on

  • Sep. 11, 2019 10:10 a.m.
  • Sports

The Chase Heat’s Brandon Gremaud, #14, is hit while trying to get the shot off by North Okanagan Knights’ Angus Allchin, #27, during pre-season action on Saturday, Aug. 11. The Heat would fall to the Knights by a final score of 4 to 2. On Sept. 7, in their last preseason game, the Heat earned a 5-4 win over the Wranglers from 100 Mile. Regular-season play gets underway on Friday, Sept. 13, when the Knights return to the Art Holding Memorial Arena. (Rick Koch photo)

