The Chase Heat look to add to their lead as Quinn Slezak races after the puck between Grand Forks Border Bruins’ Alex Skinner and Cole Jensen during a Feb. 1 game at the Art Holding Memorial Arena. (Rick Koch photo)

Chase Heat beat Bruins but mauled by bears

The faithful fans at the local Chaos Castle were treated to an entertaining night on Friday the first. The roster included four call-ups due to numerous banged-up regulars unable to do the tube skate boogie. Inspired by the tenacity of the wannabes, the veterans rose to the occasion versus the Grand Forks Border Bruins.

Russell Hassler got the crowd up and clapping three minutes into the first period from Breckin Erichuk and Marino Bordin. The Forks got that one back, however, when Hayden Wiebe from Evan Vinterlik and Erichuk regained the lead. With 25 seconds to go, Brayden Haskell from Cody Allen made it 3-1.

In the second, Kobe Pavlovich got his first of the season from Gavin Mattey and Vinterlik. Once again Chase allowed the visitors to score, but Erichuk popped a counter in from Wiebe and Ty Collens. In the third the Heat weathered the hunger of the Bruins to claim a 5-3 home-ice victory and the fans left with a skip in their steps. Dylan Barton between the pipes displayed some solid puck-stopping skills to aid the outcome.

Saturday the second the team travelled to Revelstoke to face off versus the division-leading Grizzlies. The rivals from Revy have feasted all year on the Heat, and this night was no different. Revelstoke commenced the hunting trip for a win with five goals in the first period. In the second, Mattey blasted a power-play slapshot behind the opposition, aided by Vinterlik and Evan Hughes, to make it 5-1. In the third the Grizzlies shot three past the posts in the Chase zone before Mattey again, on the man-advantage, bulged the twine, helped by Erichuk and Wiebe. The mad bears finished off the shooting extravaganza by mauling the Heat 9-2.

Down and Ups: Marino Bordin, the 16-year-old rookie from Notch Hill, was called up by the Junior A Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Feb. 2 and got an assist.

The Annual Heat Awards Banquet will serve up stories and pasta on Sunday the 24th starting at 5 pm. Tickets are $20 and the venue is the ALIB Conference Centre. Buy a ticket or two at remaining home games or by calling 778-220-6955. Share some special moments with the players, parents, billets, volunteers and fans.

