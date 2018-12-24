Chase Heat beat Storm before suffering Grizzly defeat

The Chase Heat saw one win and one loss to the Kamloops Storm and another upset versus the Revelstoke Grizzlies in weekend action. (Rick Koch photo)

The Heat played three games with three very different results before beginning a much-needed Christmas break.

The Chase squad made the westward journey to Kamloops to take on the Storm on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

The Heat and Storm’s offensive lines both came out strong in the opening period.

Evan Vinterlik scored just over five minutes in to get Chase on the board.

The Storm retaliated with a goal from Jason Scheible to tie it up, but after that the Heat’s skaters went on a scoring spree.

Breckin Erichuk found the mesh assisted by Evan Hughes and Tyson Lampreau.

Cam Watson followed up with a goal on the power play as Scheible sat in the box on a cross-checking call. AJ Charlie scored for the Storm towards the end of the period leaving the score 3-2 Chase after 20 minutes.

After an adrenalin-packed opening period, neither team was able to score in the second frame.

The Storm tied it up with Scheible’s second of the night early in the third. Watson tallied up another to give the Heat a lead with 12 minutes left in regulation time, but Scheible secured himself a hat trick and saved the Storm from defeat with a power- play goal towards the end of the period.

After a back-and- forth overtime period Gavin Mattey scored the game-winner with only 13 seconds remaining to win the game for the Heat.

On Dec. 14, the Heat travelled to the Revelstoke Forum to take on the division-leading Grizzlies.

The Heat held off the grizzlies until a power-play goal from Ran Pereverzoff with three minutes left in the period kicked off the scoring.

There would be a lot of scoring before the final buzzer, and none of it tallied in the Heat’s column.

Josh Irvine scored for the Grizzlies in the final minute of the opening period.

Irvine scored two more goals in the middle frame complemented by a goal from Tommy Bodtker.

A Heat comeback was never in question as the Grizzlies tallied five more goals in the third period.

The Heat returned to Chase and geared up for another game against the Storm on Sunday, Dec. 14.

The Heat leapt out to an early lead. Brandon Gremaud scored shortly after the opening whistle, holding the Storm scoreless for the remainder of the period.

The team added to their lead with a goal from Marino Bordin just after the halfway point of the second frame.

After Bordin’s goal, the Storm found their groove, scoring two goals a minute apart, followed by one more to end the period.

The score sat at 3-2 Kamloops heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Storm stretched their lead to 4-2 early in the third but the Heat wasn’t finished yet.

Gavin Mattey scored to bring the Chase squad back within one goal of the visitors. With the clock ticking down, the Heat pulled Geoff Drought from between the pipes hoping an extra skater would help them tie it up.

The Storm managed another goal on the empty net before the final buzzer sounded.

