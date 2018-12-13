With Spokane Braves up 3-0 Chase Heat Wyatt Kelly looks to put the bouncing puck in the net as Spokane Braves goalie Campbell Arnold and Cody Allen try to gain control of it, in a game earlier this season. (Rick Koch Photo)

Chase Heat get one point out of weekend action

The Heat were tied with Osoyoos at the end of regulation before losing in overtime

Every so often we find ourselves struggling to understand, or in other words, get the point. It took the better part of the past weekend for the fellows on the Chase Heat to realize and understand how difficult it is at times to get the point.

More or less the boys on the hard water were close enough to a win to obtain a tie in regulation play, coming out of the weekend having gained a single point in league standings.

Friday, Dec. 7 found the locals facing the Steam in Summerland. In the first, the Steam, who sit first in the Okanagan popped in the starter.

In the second, Evan Hughes tied the game up, slapping in a pass from Cam Watson and Gavin Mattey. It was a short-lived tie as the Steam plopped in a pair for a 3-1 lead before the period was at an end.

In the third, the Heat attempted a comeback. Watson scored, assisted by Brandon Grimaud and Mattey. The offensive flurry proved to be too little too late; this one ended in a 3-2 loss.

Saturday night in Osoyoos found the local lads off to a quick start.

Two tallies in the first frame from Garrick Ward and Mattey with his second of the weekend gave the Heat a commanding lead.

In the second, Chase found themselves in penalty trouble and Osoyoos scored three unanswered goals, two on the power play, to take the lead. In the third, rookie Kasey

Jackson scored from Brett Alexander to tie the game up, and there is where they got the point.

A tie after 60 minutes of tom foolery and shenanigans gets you one point in the divisional standings.

In overtime, the Coyotes won the game 4-3 with the game winner coming off the stick of Peter Michallides.

Coming up on Dec. 16 are two humongous events. The first is Bring a Toy and you get to fire a sponge on the ice after the Heat’s first goal.

The second event is the grand finale of the Heat Cash Lottery where two tickets will be drawn for $7,000 and $1,000 respectfully.

The game versus the Kamloops Storm sees initial puck drop at 7 p.m. at the Art Holding Memorial Arena.

Finally, the Chase Heat and Heat Jr. Hockey Society were honoured to receive the Best Service Club award at the Chase Chamber of Commerce Gala and Awards Night Dec. 8.

