Having a 2-1 in the third period and looking to extend it further, the Chase Heat’s Evan Vinterlik puts on the breaks as his one-handed shot hits Columbia Valley Rockies goalie Bretton Park. The Chase Heat would knock off the Columbia Valley Rockies by a final score of 3-1 Friday Jan., 17, 2020. (Rick Koch photo)

Chase Heat going strong as KIJHL season winds down

Heat will face the Revelstoke Grizzlies in their next home game

As the KIJHL regular season winds down, the Chase Heat sit in second place in their division and put another game in the wins column over the weekend.

The Columbia Valley Rockies, visitors from out of the conference, paid a visit to the Art Holding Memorial Arena to take on the Heat on Friday, Jan. 17. The Heat set the tone early with a power-play goal from Jacob Biensch. The crowd was hardly done cheering the Heat’s first goal when they got the puck again and Corson Nordick put it away to leave the score 2-0 Chase.

On a power play of their own, the Rockies’ Gavin Fleck slipped one by Vince Benedetto in the Chase net. The score held through the first, and a scoreless second period kept it a one-goal game heading into the final 20 minutes.

The Heat put the game away with a power-play goal with just under seven minutes remaining in the third. The visitors could not answer so the game went into the books as a 3-1 win for the Heat.

A tough game awaits the Heat to start the weekend on Friday, Jan. 24 as they face the Revelstoke Grizzlies. The Revelstoke squad has been taking all comers to amass a 27-5-1 record good for first in the division. The Heat have come up short in three of their four games against the Grizzlies so far this season. The Heat’s win came in an overtime thriller in the Grizzlies’ barn on Oct. 19.

Following the game against the Grizzlies, the Heat will hit the road to Armstrong to take on the North Okanagan Knights on Saturday, Jan. 24. The Heat dealt the Knights a 6-0 pummeling in their last game on Jan. 11.


