Chase Heat hit the ice for skills sessions

Alex Rohrer makes his way around the tire during the Chase Heat Road to Junior Camp on Aug. 7. The camp ran from Aug. 7-9 at Art Holdings Memorial Arena. If you can’t wait until hockey season starts the Chase Heat will be busy again holding their prospect development Camp this weekend August 10 to 13. (Rick Koch photo)
