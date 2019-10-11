Chase Heat triumph over Ghostriders in exciting overtime

The game went down to the wire and the Heat rose to the occasion, thrilling the home crowd.

In the first overtime period Chase Heat’s Breckin Erichuk drives towards the net as Fernie Ghostriders Sawan Gill dives trying to knock the puck away. It wouldn’t be until the second overtime period when Erichuk would score the game winner giving the Chase Heat a 4-3 victory over the Fernie Ghostriders. (Rick Koch photo)

Chase Heat fans were treated to only one game over the weekend, but the team made up for that with twists, turns and excitement as the Heat defeated Fernie 4-3 in overtime.

The Ghostriders were in Chase to take on the hometown Heat at the Art Holding Memorial arena Oct. 4.

The visitors scored first, just after the halfway mark of the opening period. They added to the score on a power play as Xander Denis of the Heat sat out for a roughing penalty.

Shortly after the second Ghostriders’ goal, Brett Alexander of the Heat and Dylan Nevil from the visiting squad got into a fight. The officials had seen enough of those two, giving both five-minute majors and game misconducts. The remainder of the period passed scoreless.

After regrouping during the first intermission, the Heat took the ice and scored early in the second frame off the stick of Breckin Erichuk, with Tyson Lampreau and Evan Vinterlik credited with assists. With two minutes to go in the second and the Heat up a man because Fernie sent too many men onto the ice a minute earlier, Gavin Mattey scored on Ghostriders netminder Ethan Fitzgerald. The game was two-all after 40 minutes.

Hayden Wiebe scored for the Heat 10 minutes into the third.

The Heat outshot the visitors 20 to six in the final period, but the Ghostriders made one of those shots count less than a minute after Wiebe’s goal to tie it up. The tie lasted until the final buzzer, sending the game to overtime.

The first period of sudden-death overtime produced no results.

The Heat kept up the pressure in the second overtime period but Fitzgerald kept them from scoring as the clock ticked down. With 11 seconds remaining, Erickuck took a pass from Cam Watson and raced in to score the game-winner.

Up next for the Heat is a trip south of the border to take on the Spokane Braves.

