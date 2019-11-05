Chase man wins rodeo rising star title

Lincoln Yarama ropes a calf during the 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming. (File photo)

A young man from the Chase area is continuing to make waves in the world of rodeo.

Lincoln Yarama’s most recent rodeo accolade is a Canadian Finals Rodeo Rising Stars team roping title which he won alongside partner Carson Weaver at an event in Red Deer.

Read More: Lincoln Yarama riding high in the rodeo world

Read More: City of Salmon Arm ready for winter road clearing

The team completed the timed event, in which a pair of horsemen must rope a steer by its head and its hind legs, in a blistering 12.8 seconds to bring home the buckle.

Yarama, who is now a first-year college student in Olds, Alta., was successful in high school rodeo events and competed at the national level on both sides of the Canada/U.S. border.

Read More: New daycare site proposed for Salmon Arm

Read More: Delayed flu vaccine, change in scheduled clinics, puts pressure on Salmon Arm pharmacies

@SalmonArm

jim.elliot@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter