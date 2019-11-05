Lincoln Yarama ropes a calf during the 2018 National High School Finals Rodeo in Rock Springs, Wyoming. (File photo)

Chase man wins rodeo rising star title

Lincoln Yarama wins team-roping event at Canadian Finals Rodeo Rising Stars

A young man from the Chase area is continuing to make waves in the world of rodeo.

Lincoln Yarama’s most recent rodeo accolade is a Canadian Finals Rodeo Rising Stars team roping title which he won alongside partner Carson Weaver at an event in Red Deer.

The team completed the timed event, in which a pair of horsemen must rope a steer by its head and its hind legs, in a blistering 12.8 seconds to bring home the buckle.

Yarama, who is now a first-year college student in Olds, Alta., was successful in high school rodeo events and competed at the national level on both sides of the Canada/U.S. border.

