Richard Waugh from the Chase Rotary Club presents Brianna Billy with a cheque to help sponsor her trip to Uganda to promote the sport of women’s softball. (Photo submitted)

Chase youth softball player to visit Africa and share love of sport

The trip will include an African safari

A Chase youth softball player will be traveling to Uganda for two weeks to share her love of the sport.

Sixteen-year-old Brianna Billy is one of 24 athletes in North America selected to participate in the Beyond the White Lines Softball Academy’s Grow the Game initiative. During their stay, athletes will play an exhibition series with the Ugandan and Kenyan National Softball Teams as well as work with local club teams.

Read more: Canada tops Brazil 7-0 to lock up softball berth at Tokyo 2020

Read more: Mexico hands Canada first loss at Softball Americas Olympic Qualifier

Funding for the trip has posed its challenges though. The primary source of revenue for Grow the Game comes from player fees, fundraisers and sponsorships. Billy and her family have not been able to participate in many of the fundraisers as they are located in the Lower Mainland.

View this post on Instagram

We are ready for Kelowna!! #BTWL

A post shared by Beyond The White Lines (@beyondthewhitelines) on

Thanks to donations from friends and family along with a 50/50 raffle, Billy and her family have been able to gather enough funds. Help also came from the Chase Rotary Club who presented Billy with a cheque to help sponsor her trip.

Unexpected costs are still arising though, like vaccinations and exchanging Canadian currency to U.S.

Billy, who has been playing softball since she was 6-years-old, is excited to be immersed in Ugandan culture and share the game, her mother Desira John says.

Read more: Okanagan draws in Metro Vancouver softball star

Read more: Shuswap history in pictures: Softball team?

“It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity, it’s like a childhood dream to go to Africa,” John said of her daughter. “I think something that is going to stand out for all of us is the safari we will be doing over New Year’s Eve.”

John says that Billy is a role model to her peers and hopes she can inspire kids her age to find similar opportunities in the sports they play.

@CameronJHT
Cameron.thomson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Just Posted

IN PHOTOS AND VIDEO: Traditional games taught to SD83 students develop social skills

More than 1,000 school children have learned the games since October

IN PHOTOS: Santa visits Buckerfield’s for photos with pets big and small

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Salmon Arm won’t lose a bridge during four-laning project

Ministry will rejuvenate old one so commuters will have alternative if highway closes

Youth council member informs Salmon Arm council of dignitary’s visit

City council happy to hear student is organizing a visit from the Lieutenant Governor

Council balks but approves deal for Downtown Salmon Arm

Small minority of downtown businesses objects to seven-year bylaw with levy increases

Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland meet Mexico’s USMCA point man in Ottawa

Jesus Seade, the Mexican undersecretary for North America, said he expects the deal to cross the finish line soon

Pearson has 4 points as Canucks roll to 5-2 win over Oilers

Vancouver snaps three-game losing skid

VIDEO: Thompson man tells emotional story of crash that left him paralyzed

Tory Jones was involved in a serious car accident just west of Vernon in July

More support needed for Penticton family with severely autistic daughter

Vikki Holmberg said they need to raise $26,000 annually for Ava’s treatment

‘We’re really excited’: New chairlift at Revelstoke Mountain Resort opens

It’s the first day of skiing at the resort

Avalanche control planned for Highway 1 east of Revelstoke

The work will start at 10:00 a.m. and last until 2:00 p.m on Dec. 1

Canfor adds Christmas closure to B.C. forestry curtailments

More Vancouver Island loggers laid off in industry downturn

PHOTOS: Dragonfly Pond Family Society hosts inclusive fashion show in Penticton

The Uniquely Fashionable Fashion Show was held at the Lakeside Resort on Nov. 21

Canadian activist says RCMP profile about her is ‘kind of creepy and unsettling’

Clear evidence the RCMP was watching in 2015 has made activist Rachel Small more wary

Most Read