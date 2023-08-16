Dean Jackson, Executive Professional at the Revelstoke Golf Club, driving on hole 1. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Dean Jackson, Executive Professional at the Revelstoke Golf Club, driving on hole 1. (Josh Piercey/Revelstoke Review)

Chilliwack golfer takes home top prize at PGA of BC Championship in Revelstoke

The tournament took place on Aug. 14 and 15 at the Revelstoke Golf Club

Zach Olsen of the Chilliwack Golf Club took home the top prize at the PGA of BC Championship at the Revelstoke Golf Club yesterday (Aug. 15).

Both days of the tournament were played in scorching hot conditions as Revelstoke experienced a heat wave on Aug. 14 and 15, breaking temperature records dating back to the end of the Second World War.

Despite the heat, the course was in great condition, leading to some impressive scores.

Olsen finished 10-under-par after shooting a 68 in Round 1 and a 66 in Round 2, earning himself $7,500 of the $40,000 purse. Olsen finished the first day tied in third place, shooting a four-under 68. “Olson had an exciting round today where he demonstrated his ability to overcome adversity,” said the PGA of BC after the first round. “Despite four bogeys, he also made four birdies and added two eagles.”

Doug Morgan took the day right down to the wire, finishing just two shots behind the leader with an 8-under par and $4,750.

“We also extend our gratitude to our gracious hosts at Revelstoke Golf Club,” added the PGA of BC. “Thank you to Executive Professional Dean Jackson, Head Professional Charles Beneteau, and the whole Revelstoke Golf Club team.”

Revelstoke

