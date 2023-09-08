Coldstream, Salmon Arm skiers named to provincial teams

Oliver Young, Jasmine Carbrough already qualified for the B.C. Ski Team

Vernon Ski Club member Oliver Young is one of four skiers named to the B.C. Alpine Ski Team for 2023-24. (Contributed)

Vernon Ski Club member Oliver Young is one of four skiers named to the B.C. Alpine Ski Team for 2023-24. (Contributed)

Coldstream’s Oliver Young is gearing up for the 2023-24 ski season with the provincial team.

The 19-year-old is one of four members that have officially qualified for the B.C. Alpine Team.

Young has already met the qualification standards for the team, and is now focused on fitness and pre-season training.

Joining Young on the team are:

Dylan Timm – Fernie;

Sascha Gilbert – Whistler;

Dylan Stevens – North Vancouver.

Salmon Arm’s Jasmine Carbrough is one of five selected to the provincial women’s squad.

Young is a part of the Vernon Ski Club, but is practicing in Fernie during the summer.

“We are dedicating this time together to push as a team and from the base needed to thrive,” said B.C. men’s head coach Morgan Pridy. “They worked hard last year to build up a strong foundation and also discovered the demands of a full Nor-Am schedule. The group is hungry and has set high expectations moving forward.”

From August to mid-October the men’s group will be back and forth between South America and home, working through on-snow skills and continuing fitness progressions.

The women’s team has five athletes selected to the training group squad:

Mila Plavsic- Vancouver;

Alexa Brownlie- Whistler;

Erin Husken- North Vancouver;

Shayna Little- Kelowna;

Jasmine Carbrough- Salmon Arm.

More information can be found at bcalpine.com

READ MORE: Vernon Ski Club member joins provincial training group

READ MORE: The art of drag racing, with 12-year-old Vernon phenom

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

skiing

Previous story
THE MOJ: 10 burning questions answered as NFL season finally upon us

Just Posted

Vernon Ski Club member Oliver Young is one of four skiers named to the B.C. Alpine Ski Team for 2023-24. (Contributed)
Coldstream, Salmon Arm skiers named to provincial teams

A construction worker works on a house in a new housing development in Oakville, Ont., Friday, April 29. 2011. Sicamous is working towards establishing a plan library to streamline the process to build secondary suites on existing homeowners’ properties. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Richard Buchan
Sicamous focused on building secondary suites as affordable housing options

This small collection of rocks was gathered along the Upper Flume Trail earlier this summer, before the Bush Creek East wildfire burned through it. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
Viewpoint: Wildfire recovery includes taking time to heal from trauma and loss

RCMP and fire crews attended a vehicle incident where a car had gone off the highway, down an embankment and began to burn, near Salmon Arm Sept. 7, 2023 (Black Press file photo)
Vehicle incident leads to small brush fire along Highway 1 near Salmon Arm