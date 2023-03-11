Columbia Shuswap Selkirks making waves in swim competition season

Selkirks coach Sam Barkwell with swimmers Finn Skofteby, Eric Moore, Tegan Konge, Dane Bach, Clara Tracy and Marrin Harwood at the B.C. Winter North and Interior Divisional meet in Kamloops Feb. 10-12, 2023. (Contributed)

The beginning of the year has gone swimmingly for the Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club.

Under new head coach Sam Barkwell, the Selkirks have seen success at a number of swim meets.

The Selkirks sent six swimmers to the B.C. Winter North and Interior Divisional meet in Kamloops Feb. 10 to 12. All six made the final events in their divisions and won at least one medal and four athletes qualified for provincials.

Finn Skotfeby, Eric Moore, Dane Bach and Clara Tracy competed in the Alberta Winter Provincials in Edmonton March 2 to 5, and Skofeby won four medals.

“Despite being a young team, the athletes responded very well to extra pressure and stress of a championship-level meet,” said Selkirks secretary Jill Bach.

Skotfeby impressed at provincials with six of his races placing him within the top three swimmers in Canada in his under-13 age group. He set six club records and is the first Selkirk swimmer to get on the podium in four years.

The club also hosted a meet Feb. 24 to 26 at the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union Rec Centre, inviting seven teams from the Okanagan, Kootenays and Williams Lake.

Around 260 swimmers participated and the Selkirks said they were happy to be able host the athletes and their families, accomplishing the first meet the club has hosted since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

