Selkirks coach Sam Barkwell with swimmers Finn Skofteby, Eric Moore, Tegan Konge, Dane Bach, Clara Tracy and Marrin Harwood at the B.C. Winter North and Interior Divisional meet in Kamloops Feb. 10-12, 2023. (Contributed)

Selkirks coach Sam Barkwell with swimmers Finn Skofteby, Eric Moore, Tegan Konge, Dane Bach, Clara Tracy and Marrin Harwood at the B.C. Winter North and Interior Divisional meet in Kamloops Feb. 10-12, 2023. (Contributed)

Columbia Shuswap Selkirks making waves in swim competition season

Swimmers win medals and place high at provincials

The beginning of the year has gone swimmingly for the Columbia Shuswap Selkirks Swim Club.

Under new head coach Sam Barkwell, the Selkirks have seen success at a number of swim meets.

The Selkirks sent six swimmers to the B.C. Winter North and Interior Divisional meet in Kamloops Feb. 10 to 12. All six made the final events in their divisions and won at least one medal and four athletes qualified for provincials.

Finn Skotfeby, Eric Moore, Dane Bach and Clara Tracy competed in the Alberta Winter Provincials in Edmonton March 2 to 5, and Skofeby won four medals.

“Despite being a young team, the athletes responded very well to extra pressure and stress of a championship-level meet,” said Selkirks secretary Jill Bach.

Skotfeby impressed at provincials with six of his races placing him within the top three swimmers in Canada in his under-13 age group. He set six club records and is the first Selkirk swimmer to get on the podium in four years.

The club also hosted a meet Feb. 24 to 26 at the Salmon Arm Savings and Credit Union Rec Centre, inviting seven teams from the Okanagan, Kootenays and Williams Lake.

Around 260 swimmers participated and the Selkirks said they were happy to be able host the athletes and their families, accomplishing the first meet the club has hosted since pandemic restrictions were lifted.

READ MORE: Vernon Vipers down Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-2

READ MORE: Former NHL player inspires Sicamous high school students

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmShuswapSwimming

Previous story
Vernon Vipers down Salmon Arm Silverbacks 5-2
Next story
PHOTOS: Okanagan Hockey Academy, Kelowna battle at CSSHL Championships in Penticton

Just Posted

Selkirks coach Sam Barkwell with swimmers Finn Skofteby, Eric Moore, Tegan Konge, Dane Bach, Clara Tracy and Marrin Harwood at the B.C. Winter North and Interior Divisional meet in Kamloops Feb. 10-12, 2023. (Contributed)
Columbia Shuswap Selkirks making waves in swim competition season

Salmon Arm councillor David Gonella, Secwépemc Elder Louis Thomas and naturopath Taylor Bean cut the ribbon at TaylorMade Wellness’ open house Saturday, March 11, 2023. (Rebecca Willson/ Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm naturopath hosts ribbon-cutting to thank supporters and patients

Parkview Elementary students took part in a career exploration activity with virtual guests describing their careers to broaden the future workers’ minds. (School District 83 photo)
Sicamous elementary students take part in career exploration workshop

Jason Simon, former NHL player, came to Eagle River Secondary to talk to students about perseverance and goal-setting on Thursday, March 9, 2023. (Rebecca Willson- Eagle Valley News)
Former NHL player inspires Sicamous high school students