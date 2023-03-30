Column: Book talk inspires greater appreciation for the big trees of Larch Hills

Photographed are a couple of big trees in the Larch Hills cross-country ski area, the one on the left along Sunshine and the one on the right along Sentinel. (Contributed)

Cross-country skiing season in the Larch Hills seems to be winding down – except for us hard-core enthusiasts who are up there until the last patch of snow disappears!

Trick is, with these cold nights and warm days, to ski late in the morning when the snow, which has frozen overnight, has had time to soften in the sun. Right now, skiing the clearcuts is a blast. Weaving our way through all those wee trees planted during the logging.

Only problem is that those wee trees are growing – as trees do – and some of the clearcuts are getting difficult to maneuver through.

The Wenches took a trip out on the clearcuts near Raven’s Ridge last week, and this week we skied the clearcuts adjacent to Sentinel. Glorious in the sun!

Last weekend I met a couple from Vancouver who were on a tour of downhill areas in the Interior. Having their cross-country skis with them, they decided to ski Larch Hills on their way through.

Danny told me at the chalet as he was taking off his skis that he and his wife Janey had skied only Callaghan trails near Whistler, so were thrilled to ski the Larch Hills trails. Great conditions, newly tack set, great trails. They’ll be back.

Read more: Author to share passion for preserving big trees in Salmon Arm presentation

Read more: Trail Tales: Reflecting on a wonderful, busy cross-country ski season at Larch Hills

Enthusiasm for the Larch Hills ski trails is boundless. One woman, as she was coming down the chalet stairs, commented that her face hurts from all the smiling she has done this ski season. That’s one way to put it!

Check the Larch Hills Nordics website, skilarchhills.ca, for current conditions and which routes have been track set.

Track setting will cease soon, but it’s always fun to ski around wherever there is snow – if you can get yourself out of the garden or off the bike!

About a month ago, I went to a talk on Big Trees of the Inland Temperate Forests of British Columbia given by Terry Nelson who wrote the book of the same name.

Ever since that talk, I have had a greater sense of appreciation for trees and look at them differently. To quote from Terry’s book: “All trees are remarkable. No matter where they find their niche on this planet, their enduring presence and capacity to boost our sense of well-being enhances our ability to survive.”

The Larch Hills abounds in big trees.

Blaine Carson has been tracking them in his backcountry exploring. We find some beauties as we ski the track set trails, as well Sentinel, Cottonwood Cutoff, to name a couple of big tree locations. Keep an eye out for the biggies as you ski, bike or hike the Larch Hills. We are blessed to have them.

I started this column in 1998. In the 25 years of writing about the Larch Hills and other ski adventures,I’ve been thankful to give voice to the joys of cross-country skiing both here and afar. The Larch Hills is a treasure to be celebrated.

And we do!

newsroom@saobserver.net

cross country skiingShuswap