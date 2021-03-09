From the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s scrapbooks, Cec Pulsifer and Gullan Hansen are pictured at the then-new Cec’s Cabin in the late ’80s. (Photo contributed)

From the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s scrapbooks, Cec Pulsifer and Gullan Hansen are pictured at the then-new Cec’s Cabin in the late ’80s. (Photo contributed)

Column: Girls rock 100-kilometre ski days at Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

It’s that time of year when one can be doing so many activities one has trouble deciding.

My mantra has always been, “If you have to make a choice, so both!”

Right now the skiing is still good in the Larch Hills, the roads and some trails have dried up enough to entice folks out on their bikes and the yard is looking for some attention in the pruning and spring clean-up department. So we ski some mornings, cycle some afternoons, do yardwork in between.

Sometimes the afternoons are more inviting for skiing since the conditions can be somewhat icy in the morning, with warm temperatures during the day, softening the tracks and freezing overnight making them icy.

If you choose to ski in the morning, the trick is to follow the route the tracksetter has taken in the early hours of the morning. These days, it is the Ginzugroomer which is the choice of tracksetter. The PB, with its size and weight, is too much for the springtime trails.

Following the tracksetter route assures the skier that she will be on tracks which will not be icy. Thanks to the tireless cadre of tracksetter fellas who volunteer so many early-hour outings to make our experience in the Larch Hills so wonderful!

Sunday was one of those lovely days on the hill. It had been raining in town, which means snow further up. We arrived at noon to a dusting of fresh snow and the sun making an attempt to come out. The tracks set that morning had snow in them and were not icy. Glorious to ski both bogs, Cottonwood Cutoff, Ermine Frolic, etc. A highlight was to run into three gals on Larch Hills Road who were just 18 kilometres from finishing their Sunday 100-km ski. Abbi May, Sheila Corbett and Laura Hepburn were certainly looking fresh 82-km into their quest! Saw them again just before they finished – still going strong. Congrats, gals, on this terrific accomplishment!

Read more: Trail tales: Appreciating Cec’s Cabin at Larch Hills

Read more: Column: Staying active while social distancing in the Larch Hills

The Sunday 100-km gals may have taken their inspiration from a trio of teenage gals who accomplished the feat the week before. Samantha Vukadinovic, Zara Buchar and Isabelle Wilkie challenged themselves to do the distance and succeeded handily. Congrats to them, also! And one can’t help but notice that both trios of successful 100-km outings consisted of females. Girls rock!

These 100-km Larch Hills ski events remind me and Jim of skiing the 90-km Vasaloppet in Sweden in 1994. That was an amazing day! Such a feeling of accomplishment – and a great way to spend a day! The longest of the 20 loppets in the Worldloppet series, the Vasaloppet holds special memories – likely because of its length, but also the friendliness of the Swedish folks who looked after us before, during and after the day-long ski.

While going through some photos recently I found a shot of Cec’s Cabin taken in 1991. Gullan Hansen and I are poised in front of the cabin with hardly a tree to be seen in the vicinity! Amazing how things can change in 30 years! A veritable forest around Cec’s now!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Tough loss for B.C. at Brier

Just Posted

Teacher Larissa Friesen’s Grade 2/3 class at Salmon Arm West Elementary won a contest for Canada’s kindest classroom. (Contributed)
Elementary class in Salmon Arm recognized nationally for acts of kindness

Salmon Arm West wins best Grade 2/3 class for kindness in Canada

From the Larch Hills Nordic Society’s scrapbooks, Cec Pulsifer and Gullan Hansen are pictured at the then-new Cec’s Cabin in the late ’80s. (Photo contributed)
Column: Girls rock 100-kilometre ski days at Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

Dr. John Woods submitted this photo taken on Family Day, Feb. 15, 2021, of people out on the frozen waters of Salmon Arm Bay, to the Salmon Arm Museum for its archives. By Woods’ count, more than 1,000 people took to the ice over the course of the day. <em>Image is from the John Woods Collection and courtesy the archives at R.J. Haney Heritage Village and Museum.</em>
Shuswap history in pictures: A day for the records

More than 1,000 people were out on the frozen Salmon Arm Bay on Family Day

The majority of Salmon Arm Council approved on March 8, 2021 the forwarding to the Agricultural Land Commission of a request from the owner of property at 2240 Highway 97B SE to subdivide it into two lots. (City of Salmon Arm image)
Request from Salmon Arm farmer to subdivide land will go to land commission

Majority of council approves forwarding the application to create lot for family member

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters, aircrews and support personnel from 430 Tactical Helicopter Squadron will conduct Exercise FAUCON ALPIN in the Okanagan Valley from March 11 to 30, 2021. (Royal Canadian Air Force photo)
Tactical helicopter squadron training in Okanagan Valley March 11-30

Royal Canadian Air Force CH-146 Griffon helicopters will be seen overhead as far north as Revelstoke

B.C.’s vaccine rollout has struggled with a massive surge of phone calls, with public health officials asking everyone to be patient and observe the schedule for making appointments by age group. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
COVID-19 variant cases climb in B.C. as vaccinations continue

182 cases of variant strains among 550 new cases diagnosed

More than 60 students with the Vernon Community Music School came together for a virtual rendition of Canon in D by Johann Pachbel March 4, 2021. (Contributed)
WATCH: Young talent on display in Okanagan music school’s virtual orchestra

More than 60 students ages 3-17 took part in a virtual performance of Pachbel’s Canon in D

Adrian Dix
Urgent care centre opening in Penticton, focusing on mental health and addictions

The Martin St. clinic will open March 31 and will have doctors, nurse practitioner and social worker

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP is seeking public tips regarding a break-in that left multiple people injured in Vernon Saturday, March 6, 2021. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News)
Vernon police seek tips to assist investigation into violent break-in

Multiple people were injured over the weekend in a break-in believed to have been targeted

Ogopogo the Misunderstood Lake Monster was written by Don Levers and self-published in 1985. (Amazon)
‘Ogopogo’ to make comeback in children’s book after Vernon greenlights use

The City of Vernon has held famed lake monster’s copyright for past 65 years

Penticton RCMP investigate near the bike racks at Carmi Elementary Tuesday morning, March 9, 2021. A loud explosion in the area was heard at 11:30 p.m. the night before. Pentictonites have been hearing explosions around the Canadian Tire area for the past few nights. (Facebook photo)
Bomb squad called to investigate Penticton explosions

‘Pipe bomb’ type explosives have been recovered from a school yard and popular park

Nanaimo Courthouse. (News Bulletin file photo)
Vancouver Island man’s $32-trillion lawsuit thrown out by B.C. Supreme Court

Plaintiff from Nanaimo also asked for 500,000 Tesla shares, private audience with the Queen

(Black Press Media files)
British Columbians booked more than 7,000 campsites on the first day reservations opened

Reservations currently open only to B.C. residents

Hilary Shandonay, an employee of Pura Vida Vans, sits in a converted van. (THE CANADIAN PRESS)
‘Van life’ culture grows in B.C. as people look for pandemic-era travel options

Maxime Rico, Sun Peaks ski patroller, has been living in his 2014 Mercedes Sprinter for two years

Most Read