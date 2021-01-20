Marcia and Jim Beckner explore the backcountry in the Larch Hills on Dec. 30, 2020. (Contributed)

Marcia and Jim Beckner explore the backcountry in the Larch Hills on Dec. 30, 2020. (Contributed)

Column: Pandemic prompts more people to head for Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

By Marcia Beckner

Contributor

“Let’s do the Whoopies!” exclaimed one of the intrepid backcountry skiers as we emerged from Moonwalk onto Larch Lake Loop.

We had just completed a five-hour backcountry ski, out to Far East summit, but the keenness to keep skiing managed to override any fatigue. So we did the Whoopies. So glad we did so when we got back to the chalet.

With the excellent conditions on the hill, our backcountry outings have been wonderful. Doing the Great Circle clockwise was a new experience for me. It has its advantages in that you are not faced with the long Caribou Memory climb at the end, as you would doing it counter-clockwise.

Our ski to the Far East summit took us into new territory for some of us. Blaine and Judy have spent many hours clearing access to various trails in off-season, and leading us enthusiasts during ski season into wonderful backcountry terrain.

Much appreciated!

With Covid shutting down most indoor activities and all adult team sports, plus many children’s sports, cross-country skiing has become the go-to activity for lots of folks new to the sport.

The membership in the Larch Hills Nordic Society has grown from 1,000+ last year to more than 1,400 this ski season.

One only needs to check out the parking lot on the weekends – I’ve never seen the parking lot so full other than for the loppet or major BC Cup/racing events.

Last Sunday was so much fun skiing the lower trails and seeing all the young families having a marvellous time. There is one notable thing about cross-country skiing: everyone is smiling! Not a grouch among the crowd! Same could be said for the myriad snowshoers exploring the woods.

Read more: More leisurely event planned for 2021 iteration of popular Salmon Arm loppet

Read more: Larch Hills Nordic Society sees more trouble at ski area

Due to Covid, the 2021 Reino Keski-Salmi Loppet had to be cancelled. In normal times, it would have been held right about now. So the loppet committee got creative, and are encouraging interested skiers to ski the virtual loppet. Between January 17th and 31st, the tracksetters are hoping to trackset the 30km loop every day. Signs have already been put out for

the 30-kilometre route which includes the 17-km plus the 5-km. Pick a distance and ski it. Then let Karen at the LHNS office know you have done it by email at manager@skilarchhills.ca Great if you can include a photo of yourself – and others – along the route. Great draw prizes for those who email in.

A positive side effect of Covid: folks who have always been the support staff at the loppet – timers, course marshals, calculators, food preparation and serving – can now ski in the event. What a boon! You must be a member for the 2020/21 season or pay for a day use ticket and sign in to use the Larch Hills trails. Just remember the Covid restrictions: adults ski in a maximum group of four skiers, and keep a three-metre distance between skiers.

I am so looking forward to skiing the 30km at a leisurely pace, and enjoying the no-pressure event! The chalet, unfortunately, has restricted access: only seven people at a time allowed either upstairs or downstairs. And keep your inside time to 30 minutes. The washrooms are accessible from the outside.

Will it ever be nice when Covid recedes and we can have full use of this marvellous facility!

Stay safe. Stay healthy. And think snow!

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

cross country skiing

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
CPL targets season kickoff on Victoria Day Weekend, providing authorities agree

Just Posted

Marcia and Jim Beckner explore the backcountry in the Larch Hills on Dec. 30, 2020. (Contributed)
Column: Pandemic prompts more people to head for Larch Hills

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

Amanda Parsons, a registered nurse on staff at the Northwood Care facility, administers a dose of the Moderna vaccine to Ann Hicks, 77, in Halifax on Monday, Jan. 11, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan-Pool
61 new COVID-19 cases, two more deaths in Interior Health

Twenty-nine people are in hospital, seven of whom are in intensive care

Ladybug Landing Child Care Centre in Salmon Arm remains open as one person who was at the facility tested positive for COVID-19. (Lachlan Labere/Salmon Arm Observer)
Salmon Arm daycare owner upset by rumours related to positive COVID-19 test

Ladybug Landing’s Leigh-Anne Chapman impressed by response from Interior Health

Police are seeking further witnesses after an elderly woman who was struck by a vehicle in Salmon Arm succumbed to her injuries. (File Photo)
Salmon Arm pedestrian dies after being hit by truck along Highway 1

Collision took place on Jan. 15 in downtown Salmon Arm, police looking for witnesses

Responding to recent cases of COVID-19 confirmed at Shuswap schools, School District 83 Superintendent Peter Jory has asked staff and the public to be vigilant when it comes to the practice of good behaviours that help prevent the virus’ spread. (File photo)
COVID-19: North Okanagan-Shuswap school communities asked be vigilant

Superintendent Peter Jory responds to increasing COVID-19 numbers at schools.

Charlotte is one of the resident pigs at Star's Piggly Wiggly's Sanctuary near Kelowna. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)
Kelowna-area pig sanctuary needs a new home

Star’s Piggly Wiggly’s Sanctuary is looking for properties in Vernon, Coldstream, and Enderby

(Stock photo)
EDITORIAL: COVID-19 restrictions continue to affect us all

Canada has recorded more than 700,000 confirmed cases of pandemic

A couple living at the Summerland Waterfront Resort is trying to sell their unit because of strata changes which will require them to pay significantly higher strata fees or have their unit included in the resort’s rental pool (John Arendt - Summerland Review)
Couple living at Summerland resort facing increases

Permanent residents of Summerland Waterfront Resort told fees will more than double

Cumberland photographer Sara Kemper recently took the top spot in a Canadian Geographic photography contest. Photo by Sara Kemper
B.C. photographer takes top Canadian Geographic photo prize

Sara Kemper shows what home means to her in Comox Valley photo

(Big White Ski Resort)
28 more cases of COVID-19 linked to Big White cluster

More than 200 cases have been identified since the cluster was announced

A cow moose wanders around the Silver Star Elementary School neighbourhood Tuesday, Jan. 19. (Contributed)
Moose chases two people near North Okanagan school

Conservation and dog control attending to the situation

The sale of the Kirschner Mountain Development for $22M marks the largest in Realtor history, in the Okanagan. (Contributed)
Kelowna mountain development sold for $22M

The sale of the 640-acre Kirschner Mountain development has made the history books

New Westminster TV production designer, Rick Whitfield, has designed an office in a box for British Columbians in need of a private workspace. (BC Box Office photo)
PHOTOS: B.C. man designs ‘box office’ solution for those working from home

‘A professionally designed workspace on your property, away from the distractions of home’

Chilliwack ER doctor Marc Greidanus is featured in a video, published Jan. 18, 2021, where he demonstrates and describes effectiveness of various styles of masks. (Youtube)
VIDEO: Emergency room doctor runs through pros and cons of various masks

‘We’ve been asked to wear a mask and it’s not that hard,’ Greidanus says.

Most Read