Peter Mair and Hermann Bruns have constructed an igloo along the Bilbo’s Bog ski trail on Larch Hills. (Photo contributed)

Column: Video crew blown away by local ski community

Trail Tales by Marcia Beckner

What a busy, successful weekend at the Larch Hills first weekend of March!

The Larch Hills Nordic Society hosted the B.C. Championships with upwards of 400 skiers from around the province competing. Stellar weather, excellent tracks, superb volunteers, smooth running of each race all combined to make the weekend a success for all the participants.

Bragging rights – and a trophy – go to the ski club which garners the most points over the weekend from the results of the races. Points are awarded first to fifth places in each race. For the sixth year in a row, ninth time in the past 10 years, the Larch Hills Nordics brought home the trophy! With about 100 of our LH race team members plus coaches and parents who raced, we had a head start in the acquisition of the coveted banner. Congrats to all the folks involved in this huge event.

Jim and I had the pleasure of skiing the Skmana trails recently. Situated just north of Chase in the hills where one goes to view the wildflowers in the spring, the trail system is at an elevation so when there is no winter snow in the valley, the skiing is really very good. We arrived just as the fellows were track setting with a snowmobile with roller and dragging pan. Nice track. Very friendly and helpful, they explained the trail system to us and suggested a route. Noting our Larch Hills Nordics jackets, Darcy, one of the tracksetting guys, remarked, “You’re from Larch Hills – you won’t mind the hills!” All the trail names are on a plant theme: Columbine, Mountain Lily, Strawberry Lane, Kinnikinnik Trek. A nice touch. There is a small lake at the foot of the trails with a warming hut nearby. Lots of folks out for their Sunday morning ski around the lake, many with dogs off leash. About an hour from Salmon Arm, the Skmana trails are well worth the visit.

Lots of backcountry skiing this winter with good snow and cold weather. A group skied from the Sicamous end of the Larch Hills Traverse to the Larch Hills chalet on February 3rd. Trip took 10 hours. Not for the feint of heart! A group of us Wenches skied the Great Circle mid-February and had wonderful views down onto the arms of Shuswap Lake from the far end.

Read more: Larch Hills Nordic Club wins Teck BC Cup trophy

Read more: Hardy group of skiers brave cold to conquer Larch Hills traverse

With the lake freezing over in Salmon Arm bay, there has been fantastic skiing there for the past month. Get out on the lake before the weather warms up!

The boys have been at it again and built their annual igloo at Bilbo’s Bog last weekend! Crawl inside for a wonderful experience. It looks impermeable to light from the outside but surprisingly bright inside. Thanks to Peter Mair and Hermann Bruns for this unique gift to Larch Hills skiers and snowshoers!

Tuesday night at the LHNS AGM, Brad Calkins read a letter from a group of photographers in Salmon Arm for a photo and video shoot on the BC Championships weekend which will be used by Cross Country Canada to promote cross-country skiing. They were blown away by the ski community – everyone from officials to parents to skiers were so friendly and helpful. “People were incredible! It really showed us that all Canadians should be on skis because who wouldn’t want to be a part of such an awesome group of people?!”

Nice to get such wonderful feedback vis a vis the Larch Hills ski community!

Think snow!

