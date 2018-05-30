FILE - In this March 1, 2018, file photo, Chris Borland, a former NFL linebacker and Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year for the University of Wisconsin, testifies before a Illinois House Mental Health Committee hearing in Springfield, Ill., on House Bill 4341, which would ban tackle football for kids under 12 years of age. (Rich Saal//The State Journal-Register via AP, File)

Court to consider fraud investigator in NFL concussion case

League officials say a special investigator would help ensure the integrity of the settlement.

A federal judge in Philadelphia is scheduled to hear arguments in the NFL’s request for a special investigator to look into what the league says are fraudulent claims in a $1 billion concussion settlement.

The league last month cited an independent study it said found that more than 400 claims had been recommended for denial based on evidence of fraud by attorneys, doctors and former players.

Plaintiffs’ lawyers contend the league is not awarding settlement funds fast enough. So far, $227 million in claims have been awarded.

The league says attempts to scam the system are responsible for delays. The NFL has asked that the investigator be granted subpoena power.

Arguments are scheduled for Wednesday.

The Associated Press

