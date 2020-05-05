The Okanagan Celebrity Classic golf tournament at Predator Ridge has been rescheduled to 2021 due to COVID-19 pandemic as of May 5, 2020. (Roger Knox - Morning Star file)

COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan celebrity golf tournament

Okanagan Celebrity Classic golf tournament rescheduled for 2021

A popular golf tournament held at Vernon’s Predator Ridge has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic and health directives ordered by the provincial health officials.

“We are heartbroken to announce that the

Okanagan Celebrity Classic golf tournament is unfortunately not going to proceed this year due to the current health crisis and current requirements for physical distancing in B.C. and at Predator Ridge,” event founder Patrick Sullivan said Tuesday, May 5.

“We are heartbroken and saddened by this announcement but, at the same time, know that it’s important that we go beyond the highest standards with our amazing event,” he said.

The Okanagan Celebrity Classic, which features local celebrity golfers, is an annual fundraiser and awareness tournament which focuses on family-oriented charities.

“We want to support our amazing sponsors and contributors in the process, as well as give back the most we can, building off every year,” organizers said in a statement. “Not being able to fulfill that goal in 2020 or the resulting donation to JoeAnna’s House and our community is devastating to us all.”

The event, sponsored by Bellamy Homes, has since been rescheduled for July 13-14 2021 and is still accepting pledges of commitment and support.

READ MORE: Dry summer anticipated for Okanagan

READ MORE: Keep ‘pandemic bubbles’ small, top doctor urges as B.C. prepares to loosen rules

@caitleerach
Caitlin.clow@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Cycling advocates say a different mindset is needed for people taking it up

Just Posted

Okanagan-Shuswap real estate sales drop significantly in April

‘The economy has taken a big shock to the system due to the pandemic and, no surprise, so has the real estate market’

Shuswap’s Larch Hills abuzz with rapattack crews

Effort underway to remove hundreds of trees downed over winter

Dry summer anticipated for Okanagan

Flooding risks continue this spring while drought expected as temperatures increase

Death of bear dumped, burned in Shuswap gravel pit prompts reward

Wildlife group The Fur-Bearers offers $1,000 for information leading to conviction

‘Underwhelming’ support for agriculture industry: BC Fruit Growers’ Association

The association said the federal government doesn’t address the sector’s immediate needs

VIDEO: Alleged illegal dump caught on camera near Kelowna

Charges are pending against a man who was caught allegedly dumping garbage in the bush

Virtual sittings has MPs doing things not allowed in House of Commons

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has expressed concern about MPs using the virtual setting to break the rules

Introducing the West Coast Traveller: A voyage of the mind

Top armchair travel content for Alaska, Yukon, BC, Alberta, Washington, Oregon and California!

Canadians mark 75th anniversary of Netherlands liberation with online tulips

Internet inundated with photos of tulips posted with #Netherlands75 and #TulipsAtHome

Wooden ram’s head sculpture stolen in Penticton, RCMP investigating

The sculpture had been on public display in the 600 block of Lakeshore Drive

RCMP seize drugs, firearm from Penticton motel suite

Handgun, several grams of suspected Fentanyl and Methamphetamine seized

COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan celebrity golf tournament

Okanagan Celebrity Classic golf tournament rescheduled for 2021

COVID-19 no excuse to speed: Revelstoke RCMP

Revelstoke RCMP just as busy mid-pandemic, albeit calls slightly different

COVID-19 outbreak at Kelowna care home declared over

The outbreak ended with only one staff case reported during the 14-day incubation period, according to Interior Health

Most Read