COVID-19 cancels North Okanagan celebrity golf tournament

A popular golf tournament held at Vernon’s Predator Ridge has been cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic and health directives ordered by the provincial health officials.

“We are heartbroken to announce that the

Okanagan Celebrity Classic golf tournament is unfortunately not going to proceed this year due to the current health crisis and current requirements for physical distancing in B.C. and at Predator Ridge,” event founder Patrick Sullivan said Tuesday, May 5.

“We are heartbroken and saddened by this announcement but, at the same time, know that it’s important that we go beyond the highest standards with our amazing event,” he said.

The Okanagan Celebrity Classic, which features local celebrity golfers, is an annual fundraiser and awareness tournament which focuses on family-oriented charities.

“We want to support our amazing sponsors and contributors in the process, as well as give back the most we can, building off every year,” organizers said in a statement. “Not being able to fulfill that goal in 2020 or the resulting donation to JoeAnna’s House and our community is devastating to us all.”

The event, sponsored by Bellamy Homes, has since been rescheduled for July 13-14 2021 and is still accepting pledges of commitment and support.

