Cranbrook Bucks stun Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Cranbrook Bucks goalie Evan Gartner makes one of his 34 saves for his first BCHL shutout as the visiting Bucks handed the Salmon Arm Silverbacks their first regulation time loss, 4-0, Saturday, Nov. 13, at the Shaw Centre. (Chris Fowler Photography)

The Cranbrook Bucks’ first trip to the Shuswap was a memorable one.

The B.C. Hockey League expansion team played its first-ever game at the Shaw Centre Saturday, Nov. 13, and came away with a 4-0 victory over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks.

It was Salmon Arm’s first loss in regulation time this season, and the decision snapped the Gorillas’ seven-game winning streak.

The two teams meet again at 4 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 14, at the Shaw Centre.

Evan Gartner made 34 saves to record his first BCHL shutout and the team’s second in franchise history.

Cameron Kungle’s goal with 17 seconds left in the first period was the only goal Cranbrook would need Saturday. Johnny Johnson scored twice, giving him a team-leading eight on the year, while Luke Pfoh had the other Bucks marker.

Owen Say made 27 saves for Salmon Arm.

Following the game Sunday is the annual SASCU Skate with the Backs, so don’t forget to bring your helmets and skates.

The Silverbacks will visit the Vernon Vipers Wednesday, Nov. 17, before hosting the West Kelowna Warriors for a weekend doubleheader at the Shaw Centre, Friday and Saturday, Nov. 19 and 20.

