Team Blaeser guiding a stone, skipped by Kaiden Beck, at 2022 Twin Anchors Houseboats curling cashspiel, Nov. 12. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)

Team Blaeser guiding a stone, skipped by Kaiden Beck, at 2022 Twin Anchors Houseboats curling cashspiel, Nov. 12. (Rebecca Willson- Salmon Arm Observer)

Curling teams slide into Salmon Arm for tournament

Teams from across B.C. compete in Twin Anchors Houseboats second annual competition

Curling teams from across B.C. are competing in a triple knockout tournament this weekend hosted by the Salmon Arm Curling Club.

The second annual cashspiel, hosted by Twin Anchors Houseboats, began with the first game Friday, Nov. 11 at 1 p.m., followed by two other draws at 4:30 and 8 p.m.

Winners from these games then battled each other Saturday at 10 a.m., and more action on the ice is scheduled for 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. The semifinals will be held Sunday, Nov. 13 at 9 a.m., followed by the finals will be played at 1 p.m.

Some of the best teams from across B.C. are battling for a chance to win $10,000 in prize money.

Team Belway is a local team who are always at the top of the curling club’s standings and came in third last year in the inaugural event.

Team Blaeser is a U18/U21 Vernon junior team, with two players from Salmon Arm. Kaiden and Nolan Beck were on the Salmon Arm Secondary Jackson Campus Boys’ Curling team, claiming the 2022 B.C. School Sports Provincial Champions title.

READ MORE: Younger and smaller, Salmon Arm high school curlers still seize provincial title

Salmon Arm local Sean Geall is a two-time B.C. Men’s curling champion and has played in two Brier competitons. He skips for Team Geall, meaning he is team captain and makes strategy deicions, guiding where teammates should aim the stone.

There is also a round robin junior tournament happening at the same time as the cashspiel. There are competitors from rinks in Salmon Arm and Team Jaeger and Team Rempel represent Kelowna. Rempel is a junior girls’ team preparing for their upcoming appearance at the Canada Winter Games in P.E.I. in February.

There is no admission fee for the event so it’s a great opportunity for curling fans to witness some high skill level games.

READ MORE: BREAKING: The Okanagan Sun are national champions

@willson_becca
rebecca.willson@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

#Salmon ArmcurlingShuswapSportsVernon

Previous story
BREAKING: The Okanagan Sun are national champions
Next story
Okanagan skier becomes first Western Canadian in 7 years to make slopestyle team

Just Posted

As this common merganser surfaces with a small carp in its bill, another merganser tries to steal the fish near the Salmon Arm wharf. (John G. Woods photo)
Column: ‘Fish ducks’ put on quite a show near Salmon Arm wharf

Soldiers of the Royal Rifles of Canada pose for a photo with their mascot Gander in Hong Kong in 1941. (Contributed)
Royal Rifles of Canada canine mascot remembered as hero for role in Second World War

A military historian and long-standing member of the Royal Canadian Legion, Harry Welton will lead Remembrance Day ceremonies at the Salmon Arm Cenotaph on Nov. 11. (Barb Brouwer photo)
We will remember them: Salmon Arm historian records the stories of more than 100 veterans

Mike Gilburg looks over the storyboard created by fellow Sun Ridge Estates residents to honour him and his late wife Jennie’s service in the Royal Canadian Air Force and longstanding Royal Canadian Legion membership. (Barb Brouwer photo)
‘It was a great partnership:’ Shuswap veteran reminisces about meeting future wife in Air Force canteen