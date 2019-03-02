Day two of the Teck BC Championships hits the Larch Hills trails

Skiers from far and wide enjoy a sunny day of ski competition

Kieran Parker of the Larch Hills Nordic Club pushes into the final stretch during the Teck BC Championships interval start races, March 2. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The Larch Hills were ringing with the sounds of bells and cheers of the crowd as day two of the Teck BC Championships kicked off on the ski trails.

Hundreds of skiers from clubs across B.C., Alberta, Washington and Idaho gathered in the Larch Hills for the competition. The championships are the final event in the Teck BC Cup series, which featured preliminary events in Prince George and Revelstoke leading up to the championships in Salmon Arm.

Friday, March 1 featured the mass-start competition, while the Saturday, March 2 events showcased skiers racing interval start heats. Competition continues until Sunday, March 3, when the championship winners from each category and skier awards are presented. Day three of the competition puts the focus on relay events, rather than individual races.

To follow along with the results of skiers from local clubs, visit www.Zone4.ca.

Irah Cameron-Harding of the Revelstoke Ski Club leads a pack of skiers around a corner during the Teck BC Championships interval start races, with Cash Stuart pf the Overlander club following close behind. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kai Redman of the Telemark Nordic Club jets out to the front of a pack of skiers after climbing the final hill on the Teck BC Championships track. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Keira Cadden of the Larch Hills Nordic Club comes into the final push during the interval start races in the Teck BC Championships at the Larch Hills Ski Area. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Kaden Baum, a para nordic skier with the Larch Hills Nordic Club, pushes on his sit-skis around the last bend in the track during the Teck BC Championships. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Cyrus Nabavi of the Hollyburn Ski Club hunkers down, ready to launch off as the start clock counts down during the Teck BC Championships. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Max Calkins of the Larch Hills Nordic Club give a big push off from the start line during the Teck BC Championships. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Madeleine Wilkie of the Larch Hills Club leads Katherine McCleary and Romy Hansen of the Overlander Ski Club into the finish line during the Teck BC Championships. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)