Dental crew brushes back Gray Monk

Amanda Bolton of Dr. Lee Dental closes in on Michelle MacPherson of Gray Monk Impact in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League Masters Division play Tuesday night at Marshall Field. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Dr. Lee Dental Centre brushed off Gray Monk Impact 3-1 in North Okanagan Women’s Soccer Association Masters Division play Tuesday night at sun-drenched Marshall Field #5.

Starting with so subs yet again, the Dental Crew came out flying and controlled most of the play in the first half.

Erin Scott opened the scoring after stealing a clearance by the Impact defence and chipping the ball over the outstretched arm of keeper Derri Cooper from 35 yards.

The Floss crew kept the pressure on through most of the first half with multiple marvellous chances, only to be stopped by Cooper and a bold back four.

Dr. Lee’s keeper Lisa Arrotta didn’t see much action in the first half and the Dental group lost defender Amanda Bolton to an ankle injury after she found a sprinkler hole. Gray Monk started strong in the final 45, only to be stopped by solid team defence.

The 12-1 Floss Crew made it 2-0 with Del Erbenich doing her Riverdance around the defence after taking a great through ball from Ronda Thomas. Dr. Lee kept the pressure on with some great passing and defence by the entire 11, only to be stymied by the outstanding play of Cooper.

Dr. Lee went up 3-0 after some great passing from the back line (Thomas) to the midfield (Jill Rintoul) to Erbenich, who took on most of the Impact before crossing from a wild angle to the goal line for a tap-in by Loren Hutton.

Gray Monk (8-5) converted on a great round of passing which was finished with a blast from just outside the 18-yard box by Lou Sheehan. The Player with Heart winners were Michelle McPherson for Grey Monk Impact and Erbenich for Dr. Lee Dental.

The Chick Kickers stayed even with Dr. Lee by whitewashing Rosters Sports Club 5-0 at Marshall Field.

Joanne Lockhart buried a 30-yard bomb against the wind to jumpstart the scoring. Jenn Kemper scored twice, one from a corner kick, and the second on a run through the middle, making it 3-0.

Jessy Tanner finished off a nice play after receiving a precision pass through a defender’s legs from Player of the Match Christen Kane. Marley Wournell finished the scoring just before a massive windstorm hit the pitch and the game was called.

Robyn Sherwood posted an easy clean sheet with the 12-1 Chicks’ defence working overtime in the intense heat. Rosters is 4-7-2.

Salmon Arm TED United upended Vernon Liquor Store VQA 5-3 at Marshall, staying five points back of first place.

United went up 3-0 before VQA warmed up and upped their game. Midfielder Leah Willinger dribbled into the zone and planted a hard shot leaving the ball stuck in the netting. Jen Hatten finished a nice pass by being in the right place and delivering the right pace.

Ginger Nickoli finished up sweetly as the first shot bounced off the top bar and back into play. Bobbie Jo Gordon, back from vacation, played the first half in net, and Shawn Nickoli took the gloves for the final 45.

Harmony Crockett took the Heart honours for VQA (3-8-1). United is 10-2-1.

Mandy Frederick supplied four goals and took the Heart award as Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers stopped Shuswap Kaos 7-3 at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

Kaos connected at five minutes with Frederick levelling the score seven minutes later and then converting twice in 12 minutes to make it 3-1.

Amy Shupe added extra security in the 29th minute with Elena Sookarow finding the net just minutes into the second half. The Kaos broke through a few minutes later before Frederick nailed her fourth at 62 minutes. The Kaos scored at 70 minutes with Marnie Brandle of the Controllers finishing the scoring at 77 minutes.

The Shuswap Merlot tripped up the Courtesy Motors Sistas 3-1 on a muggy Tuesday night at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

Keeper Wendy Nadeau made a valiant effort on the Merlot’s first goal, getting her hands on it but unable to stop the early rocket.

Diane Neudorf equalized after beating defenders and Merlot keeper Janice Crerar with a shot from outside the 18, ending the half at 1-1.

Carmen Kinniburgh of the Sistas played a strong game in central midfield along with Lesley Williams and Jennifer Ternan. The Sistas happily welcomed Michelle Mulholland back to the roster as she turned in dynamite defence alongside the tough and tireless Liz Peterson and the always well dressed Michelle Tanner. Michelle Robertson of the Merlot and Neudorf took the Heart honours.

Janet Beltz bagged a deuce and A. Buchanan added a single for the Merlot (1-8-4). Courtesy Motors dipped to 1-9-3.

