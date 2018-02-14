Dodge’s dogged determination not enough

The Sicamous Eagles’ Kohen Martin tries to redirect a shot that Chase Heat goalie Conor Webb is able to get a piece of with his glove to send the puck wide of the net. (Rick Koch photo)

An end-of-season road trip for the Sicamous Eagles has yet to yield any wins, but has been a heck of a workout for Koltin Dodge.

The Eagles netminder faced a phenomenal 71 shots during a Tuesday, Feb. 6 skirmish versus Revelstoke Grizzlies. Of those, Dodge denied 64. By comparison, Grizzlies goaltender Liam McGarva saw 25 shots on net, stopping 21. The end result was a Revelstoke win, 7-4.

The Grizzlies lit up the board at 17:09 in the first period, with the Eagles answering at 13:00 on a marker by Jordan Sheasgreen, assisted by Breckin Erichuk and Aaron Plessis. Revelstoke continued to bombard Dodge (28 shots on net during the frame), but were unable to get anything by him until 1:11 with Christian scoring the goal. But it didn’t go unanswered. With 36 seconds left until the buzzer, Dallas Stewart, off Eric Bertuzzi, tied things up at 2-2.

Second period saw both teams add a single to their tally, with Erichuk scoring for the Eagles off Justin Hodgson and Nicholas Cossa.

The Eagles held on for the first half of the third frame, during which Plessis scored a single off Diego Pasula and Ty Tippett. Revelstoke was quick to tie, however, and then added three more goals before the final buzzer.

On Saturday, Feb. 10, the Eagles were in Chase where they suffered a 5-1 loss to the Heat.

Again, Dodge received second-star honours, this time stopping 27 of 32 shots on net. Sicamous’ single was scored by short-handed marker by Erichuk off Plessis.

The Eagles were in Armstrong Monday night, Feb. 12 (after press time), to play the North Okagan Knights, then travelled to the Cariboo Wednesday, Feb. 14 to do battle with the Storm.