Dragon boats set to glide over Shuswap Lake once again

GT Dragon Boat Society taking registration April 22

Dragon boats are soon to return to the waters of Shuswap Lake.

The use of dragon boats for racing is believed to have originated in southern central China more than 2,500 years ago, in Dongting Lake and along the banks of the Yangtze, wrote the Blind Bay-based GT Dragon Boat Society.

In the Shuswap, the GT Dragon Boat Society was formed to bring the sport of dragon boating to Blind Bay and the society says it is time to awaken the dragon. The society has two boats in its fleet and has trained coaches who can provide the instruction needed to learn the strokes. GT Dragon Boat Society supplies paddles and life jackets, and new paddlers can experience a test cruise once the dragon boat is in the water in mid-May, to see if the sport is a good fit.

A couple of years ago, in response to COVID, the society started a kayak group to go out and explore the local lakes and rivers and said it has been very successful.

Registration for the 2023 season will be at the Blind Bay Village Grocer parking lot on Saturday, April 22 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Interested boaters can also go to www.gtdragonboatsociety.com or on the society’s Facebook page, GT Dragon Boat Society.

“Dragon boating is a fun-filled, adrenaline pumping, water sports activity and is now the fastest growing water sport in the world and a favourite among charities and corporations for its fundraising and team-building benefits,” reads a GT Dragon Boat media release.

