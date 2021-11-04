Dragon boats to ply the waters of Shuswap Lake in June as festival returns

If all goes according to plan, this will be the year the Shuswap Dragon Boat Festival returns to Salmon Arm.
The Shuswap Rowing and Paddling Club has asked city council for the use of Marine Peace Park and wharf for the festival, which is to be held Saturday, June 18, 2022.
“We are optimistic that our festival will proceed, having been disappointed by cancellations of the past two years due to COVID-19,” wrote Stacey Smandych-Dacy, director of the dragon boat festival, to council.
She said the area would also be needed on the evening of June 17 for set-up.
“We are excited to bring this festival back to Salmon Arm and look forward to your response.”
Council’s response was unanimous approval of use of the park and wharf.
“It would be terrific if we could hold the dragon boat festival in 2022,” Mayor Alan Harrison remarked enthusiastically.
