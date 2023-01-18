Duncan Keith, Kyle Turris serving as coaches for BCHL Top Prospects game in Penticton

Keith will join the Vees’ Fred Harbinson behind the bench for Team East; Turris to coach Team West

Former NHL teammates Duncan Keith and Kyle Turris are reuniting in Penticton this weekend to serve as guest coaches for the B.C. Hockey League’s Top Prospects Game.

Keith, a three-time Stanley Cup champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, will join Penticton Vees’ coach Fred Harbinson behind the bench for Team East, the BCHL has announced.

Turris, who suited up for the Edmonton Oilers with Keith during the 2021-2022 season, will be by the side of Nanaimo Clippers’ bench boss Colin Birkas and Team West.

The league’s annual prospects game — one watched closely by both NHL and NCAA scouts — takes place at Penticton’s South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday, Jan. 20. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

Six members of the Penticton Vees, including brothers Josh and Bradly Nadeau, have been selected to play for Harbinson and Keith’s team.

“I’m happy for our players that are getting recognized,” Harbinson said. “I was fortunate when I played junior hockey to play in an all-star game, it’s fun and something you’ll always remember.”

Keith played 17 NHL seasons before calling it a career last June. He played 16 of those with the Chicago Blackhawks, winning the Stanley Cup in 2010, 2013 and 2015.

The Norris Trophy-winning defenceman played with the Penticton Panthers from 1999 to 2001 and was inducted into the Vees’ Ring of Honour last November.

Turris, meanwhile, starred for the BCHL’s Burnaby Express from 2005 to 2007 before he was drafted No. 3 overall in NHL Entry Draft by the then-called Phoenix Coyotes in June 2007.

The 14-year NHL centre, who announced his retirement in August 2022, will participate as a player in the BCHL’s alumni game on Saturday, Jan. 21, at Penticton’s new outdoor rink. Turris will be joined on the ice by Hockey Hall of Fame defenceman Scott Niedermayer and former Vancouver Canucks forward Brendan Morrison.

READ ALSO: Scott Niedermayer, Kyle Turris among stars announced for BCHL Alumni Game in Penticton

Friday night’s prospects game is the weekend’s only ticketed event.

Rosters for both teams can be found here.

All other festivities held at the outdoor rink are free to attend. Bleachers are expected to be set up.

READ ALSO: Expect large crowds, road closure near Penticton’s outdoor rink for BCHL all-star games

@lgllockhart

logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

BCHLPenticton VeesSports