Eagles beat the Heat to end the decade

The Sicamous KIJHL squad pulled off their first win against Chase so far this season.

The Sicamous Eagles finished the decade on a high note with a win against KIJHL rivals the Chase Heat in front of the home crowd.

The Eagles had been all set to take on the Revelstoke Grizzlies on Tuesday, Dec. 17, but weather and road conditions led that game to be rescheduled leaving the Sicamous squad a little more time to rest up before taking on the Heat. In all three of the Heat and the Eagles’ previous meetings this season, Sicamous had come up short.

Owen Spannier of the Eagles scored first assisted by Jaimes Guidon and Trevor Ebeling just after the halfway point of the first period. Michael Wong added to the tally less than three minutes later.

With Wong warming the bench in the penalty box on a two-minute slashing minor, Breckin Erichuk scored the Heat’s first goal of the game.

Early in the second frame, Brandon Gremaud tied the game. Gremaud’s would be the only goal of the second period and the game went on to the third period tied at 2-2.

Spannier converted on a power-play opportunity for his second of the game and fourth of the season to put the Eagles up 3-2.

The Heat got another power-play opportunity halfway through the period but Cole Steinke kept the visitors at bay for the rest of the period leaving a final score of 3-2 Eagles at the final buzzer.

The Eagles will be taking a break for Christmas before returning to the ice on Jan. 3 for a home game against the Kamloops Storm.



