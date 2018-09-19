Eagles hold own against Heat before grizzly defeat

The Sicamous Eagles had an opportunity to catch up with a couple of team alumni over the weekend during a pair of challenging home games.

On Friday, Sept. 14, the Eagles hosted the Chase Heat for an end-to-end battle between well-matched teams under the lights in the Sicamous and District Recreation Centre barn.

The Eagles’ Dallas Stewart was first on the board with a marker near the halfway point in the first period, assisted by Josh Olson and James Kase Hunter.

Stewart’s single would be the only goal in the frame. Meanwhile, the Heat’s Tyler Collens, who played on last year’s Eagles lineup, would be the first in the sin bin for the evening due to a first-period roughing call. Soon after, Eagle Nicholas Cossa would receive two minutes to ponder his interference penalty.

The Heat struck back in the second period, with Cam Watson and Kasey Jackson adding goals in the final five minutes of the frame. Penalties also picked up in the second including roughing-after-the-whistle calls for the Heat’s Brayden Haskell and the Eagles’ Jack Olson.

The third period saw the Heat working hard to hold onto their lead and the home team working hard to beat it.

With a little over a minute-and-a-half remaining on the clock, Eagles’ veteran Aaron Plessis was able to put the biscuit in the basket with a shot off teammate Justin Hodgson, tying the game before the final regular play buzzer.

Related: Sicamous Eagles prepare for coming season

Overtime saw no change to the final 2-2 tally.

Eagles netminder Brett Akins was on the ice for the night, stopping 33 shots in the process.

The following evening, Sept. 15, saw the Revelstoke Grizzlies come to town to claw out an impressive 11-1 victory over the Eagles.

Most of the Grizzlies’ attack came at the front end of the game with six goals scored in the first period – the last of which was delivered by Raymond Speerbrecker off former Eagle Breckin Erichuk, who was traded to the Grizzlies in June of this year for future considerations.

The Grizzlies’ Cody Flann brought the team’s tally up to 12 early in the second frame. This was followed by Sicamous’ single for the evening, an unassisted marker by Plessis. Erichuk and David Lenzin assisted the final goal of the period scored by the Grizzlies’ Ullar Wiatzka. The Grizzlies added three more goals in the third period before hopping on the bus for home.

Related: Sicamous Eagles start hockey season with two losses

Goaltending duties were shared on the Sicamous end with Dylan Derose doing the majority of the work over 49 minutes and 32 seconds, stopping 41 of 49 shots on net. Akins blocked three of three during his 10 minutes and 31 seconds between the pipes.

The Eagles are on the road next weekend with a game in Creston Valley on Friday versus the Thunder Cats.

On Saturday, the team is off to Kimberly to do battle against the Dynamiters.

@SalmonArm

newsroom@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter