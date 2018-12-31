Eagles pick up two games at league showcase in Kamloops

The KIJHL Showcase held in Kamloops this past weekend was kind to the Sicamous Eagles.

The showcase is a new feature of the Junior “B” Hockey league which saw all of the league’s teams gathered in Kamloops for league games showing off their skills to college scouts and talent evaluators. Each team plays two games at the showcase. The Eagles drew the Beaver Valley Nitehawks and the Fernie Ghostriders.

The Eagles faced the Nitehawks in an afternoon game at the McArthur Island Arena in Kamloops on Dec. 27. The Nitehawks scored first seven minutes into the game. Nitehawks players couldn’t seem to keep their sticks out of the Eagles’ skates, being called for tripping three times in the opening period and slashing once. Despite their opponents’ penalty troubles, The Eagles were unable to even the score before the end of the period.

Colby Sherlock tied the game up with a goal assisted by Aaron Plessis and Jordan Sheasgreen seven minutes into the middle period. As the Nitehawks’ Nolan Corrado sat in the box on a cross-checking penalty Sean Moleschi put Sicamous ahead a point with an unassisted power-play goal.

Sherlock struck again early in the third and David Cloutier followed up with a fourth goal for the Eagles a minute later.

The Nitehawks scored again near the halfway point of the final period but that is the closest to a comeback they would get.

Tensions boiled over with three minutes left to play and two Nitehawks and two Eagles were penalized for roughing after the whistle.

The following day the Eagles took on the Fernie Ghostriders.

It was all Eagles in the opening period. Plessis kicked of scoring with a powerplay goal seven minutes into the game and Dallas Stewart tallied up a second Eagles goal 30 seconds later.

Moleschi scored his second of the weekend before the opening period was finished, giving the Eagles a commanding three-goal lead after 20 minutes of play.

Neither team could score in the second period.

The Ghostriders managed to slip the puck by Cole Steinke in the Eagles’ net early in the third period for the last marks made on the scoresheet before the clock ticked down on a win for the Eagles.

