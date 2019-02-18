The Sicamous Eagles lost to the 100 Mile House Wranglers and won on the road in Kamloops over the weekend. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

Eagles tied for third in division as regular season draws to a close

Sicamous KIJHL squad will have a chance to break the tie next weekend against Kamloops

On the heels of a shutout loss against the Kelowna Chiefs at home on Feb. 12, the Sicamous Eagles geared up for a another game at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre on Friday, Feb. 14. Their opponents in that contest were the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The Eagles have not fared well against the Wranglers recently, losing both of the teams’ meetings in January. The home team got on the board first as Jake Watson scored his first as an Eagle on a play set up by Colton Yaremko and Jaron Bootsma. The opening goal halfway through the first was the only one of the period.

Late in the first, Dallas Stewart of the Eagles was shown out by the referees for a non-fighting game misconduct penalty.

The Wranglers scored shortly after the first intermission and followed up with another goal just after the game’s halfway mark.

Related:Sicamous Eagles play two overtime thrillers

Bad blood between the teams boiled over into a fist fight between Eagles forward Trysten Brookman and Kyle Haugo of the Wranglers as the period neared its end.

The Wranglers ran away with the game in the third, tallying up two more goals for the 4-1 win.

The Eagles had another crack at a win, travelling to Kamloops to face the Storm on Feb. 16.

Momentum swung back and forth, with both teams pressuring the opposing goaltender but neither was able to score. With four minutes left in the period and the Storm’s Julian Fodor in the box for tripping, Colby Sherlock snagged a pass from Yaremko and scored.

Related:Sicamous Eagles snap losing streak

The Storm put on a late-period rally to score in the final second of the first and sent the teams to the dressing room with a tie on the scoreboard.

Brookman scored halfway through the second to restore the Eagles’ lead. Yaremko and and James Kase Hunter scored the Eagles’ third and fourth for the road win.

The Eagles’ win over the Storm puts the two teams tied for the third in the Doug Birks division heading into the final weekend of the regular season. They will face off again on Friday, Feb. 22 in Sicamous.

@SalmonArm
jim.elliot@saobserver.net
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Charity ringette game with Silverbacks raises over $2,000

Just Posted

Charity ringette game with Silverbacks raises over $2,000

Salmon Arm Silverbacks played Shuswap Open A Chix to benefit cancer research

Family Day move a welcome change: poll

Okanagan readers voted that the new date for Family Day in B.C. is a positive change

Sicamous farmer’s A2 milk could help those with trouble digesting dairy

The milk which contains no A1 beta-casein, a cause of digestive problems for some, hits stores soon

Sicamous council withdraws support for arena name change

Opposition from the public came swiftly after council resolved to support the name change on Jan. 30

Photos: Sicamous braves the frigid lake waters for polar bear swim

Eager swimers lined the lakeside despite a frosty morning

‘Just like Iron Man’: Calgary surgeon undergoes experimental spinal surgery

Dr. Richi Gill was in a freak accident on a boogie board during a family vacation in Hawaii

Eagles tied for third in division as regular season draws to a close

Sicamous KIJHL squad will have a chance to break the tie next weekend against Kamloops

NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh calls for public inquiry over SNC-Lavalin questions

Vancouver member of Parliament Jody Wilson-Raybould resigned from cabinet last week

Canadian airlines waiting for guidance from Ottawa over X gender option

Major U.S. airlines said they will change their process so passengers can identify themselves along non-binary lines

VIDEO: First responders save man friends say overdosed on fentanyl

Friends administered personal stores of naloxone before responders arrived

Moose Hide campaign takes message to Canadian schools

Campaign launches new K-12 education platform

‘Violent’ B.C. man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Prince George man with ties to Vernon sought by police

Homicide police investigate assault turned deadly in Surrey

60-year-old man died at hospital after assault

Trudeau’s principal secretary, Gerald Butts, resigns amid SNC-Lavalin furor

Butts categorically denies the accusation that he or anyone else in the PMO improperly pressured former attorney general Jody Wilson-Raybould

Most Read