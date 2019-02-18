Eagles tied for third in division as regular season draws to a close

Sicamous KIJHL squad will have a chance to break the tie next weekend against Kamloops

The Sicamous Eagles lost to the 100 Mile House Wranglers and won on the road in Kamloops over the weekend. (Jim Elliot/Eagle Valley News)

On the heels of a shutout loss against the Kelowna Chiefs at home on Feb. 12, the Sicamous Eagles geared up for a another game at the Sicamous and District Rec Centre on Friday, Feb. 14. Their opponents in that contest were the 100 Mile House Wranglers.

The Eagles have not fared well against the Wranglers recently, losing both of the teams’ meetings in January. The home team got on the board first as Jake Watson scored his first as an Eagle on a play set up by Colton Yaremko and Jaron Bootsma. The opening goal halfway through the first was the only one of the period.

Late in the first, Dallas Stewart of the Eagles was shown out by the referees for a non-fighting game misconduct penalty.

The Wranglers scored shortly after the first intermission and followed up with another goal just after the game’s halfway mark.

Bad blood between the teams boiled over into a fist fight between Eagles forward Trysten Brookman and Kyle Haugo of the Wranglers as the period neared its end.

The Wranglers ran away with the game in the third, tallying up two more goals for the 4-1 win.

The Eagles had another crack at a win, travelling to Kamloops to face the Storm on Feb. 16.

Momentum swung back and forth, with both teams pressuring the opposing goaltender but neither was able to score. With four minutes left in the period and the Storm’s Julian Fodor in the box for tripping, Colby Sherlock snagged a pass from Yaremko and scored.

The Storm put on a late-period rally to score in the final second of the first and sent the teams to the dressing room with a tie on the scoreboard.

Brookman scored halfway through the second to restore the Eagles’ lead. Yaremko and and James Kase Hunter scored the Eagles’ third and fourth for the road win.

The Eagles’ win over the Storm puts the two teams tied for the third in the Doug Birks division heading into the final weekend of the regular season. They will face off again on Friday, Feb. 22 in Sicamous.

