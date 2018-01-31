Eagles unable to find win on the road

Yewta Plamondon celebrates after adding to the Kamloops Storm’s tally versus the Sicamous Eagles during a Jan. 21 contest at Memorial Arena.

The Sicamous Eagles have yet to find a win in a four-game series of away games.

The Junior B Eagles’ travel itinerary began with a Jan. 21 visit to Kamloops where they got soaked in an 8-0 shutout by the Storm. The Eagles bench put in a decent effort, especially in the first and third periods, but were unable to get the puck past Hub City netminder Jordan Wild. In the other end, Sicamous goaltender Zach Wickson put in a solid effort, stopping 52 shots on net while Eagles rookie d-man Nicholas Cossa earned the game’s second star.

January 23 saw the Eagles bus travel east for a close contest versus the Revelstoke Grizzlies.

The Eagles were hot out of the gate, with Sean Moleschi scoring an early marker off Aaron Plessis and Breckin Erichuk. At 15:49, Plessis added a second goal for the visitors, assisted by Eric Bertuzzi. The Grizzlies added a single near the halfway mark. After that, the score stayed at 2-1 until the buzzer.

Second period saw an early power-play goal by the Grizzlies. Plessis responded on the man advantage later in the frame, assisted again by Bertuzzi. Moleschi, off Erichuk, added his second goal for the night at 3:57, with Erichuk potting a single second later, giving the team a 5-2 lead going into third period.

The final frame saw the Grizzlies on the attack; three of their 26 shots on net made it past Wickson to tie the game at 5-5 before the buzzer. The game went into double overtime before Matt Cadden was able to seal the deal for Revelstoke.

Though there were no game stars awarded, Plessis, Bertuzzi and Wickson each played a commendable game.

The Eagles were off to South Okanagan on Jan. 27 for a game against the Okanagan Division-leading Osoyoos Coyotes. While both teams are part of the KIJHL, the Coyotes proved to be out of the Eagles’ league, earning a 9-1 win. Noah Paterson received the game’s second star honour after scoring the Eagles’ single marker in third period off Diego Pasula and Dallas Stewart.

The Eagles are back on the road on Feb. 2 for a trip to 100 Mile House and a game against the Wranglers. After that, the team will be back on home ice Feb. 4 for a game against the Storm.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter