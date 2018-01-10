Eagles unable to stop Grizzlies

The Sicamous Eagles started off the year at ground level taking on one of the teams at the top.

On Jan. 2, the Eagles were at the Revelstoke Forum where they suffered a 7-0 defeat to the Grizzlies.

Despite the disappointing score, there were some positive takeaways from the game for the Eagles. One of them was Koltin Dodge’s performance between the pipes. Playing his fourth game with the Eagles, the 16-year-old Vernon native stopped 53 of the 60 shots he faced. His performance ultimately wasn’t enough, as the Revelstoke Grizzlies took the win 7-0 and Revelstoke goalie Liam McGarva recorded his third shutout of the season.

Defenceman Sebastien Archambault was named the game’s second star.

It was the Eagles’ turn to host the Grizzlies on Jan. 5, a game that saw the home team come out on the losing end of a 7-2 tally. Sheasgreen scored the first of the Eagles’ markers at 6:04 in the second frame, assisted by Trysten Brookman and Nicholas Cossa. The second goal was an unassisted delivery by Eric Bertuzzi at 9:09 in the third. Building tension between the two teams culminated in a dust-up near the halfway mark in third period between Eagle James Kase Hunter and the Grizzlies’ Harley Bootsma. The fight began at the Sicamous net and migrated to the blue line by the boards, where it carried on for about 20 seconds before referees broke intervened. While a crowd-pleaser, officiators awarded the boys with five minutes each in the sin bin.

The following night, Jan. 6, the Eagles played host to the North Okanagan Knights. The game was well played by both teams and ended in a 1-1 tie after double overtime.

Sicamous’ single was scored late in the third frame by Brookman off Colton Yaremko and Josh Olson. Yaremko, 24, of Kenora, Ont., was named the game’s first star.

@SalmonArm

lachlan@saobserver.net

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter