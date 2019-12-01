Eagles’ winless run continues against Revelstoke and Osoyoos.

The team will have a chance to improve their fortunes against Creston Valley today.

The Sicamous Eagles still cannot catch a break, having been defeated twice over the weekend. Coming off a tie against the Kelowna Chiefs on Tuesday, Nov. 26 which was their best result in a month, the Eagles visited the Revelstoke Grizzlies’ rink on Nov. 29.

Jake Petrie of the Grizzlies opened the scoring shortly after the opening face-off and then Brandon Kasdorf made the score 2-0 early in the second period. Jaxon Danilec got the Eagles on the board with a goal late in the period leaving a close game heading into the third. Three unanswered Revelstoke goals in the final frame sent the Eagles packing with a 5-1 loss. The home team put 43 shot on Eagles’ goaltender Koltin Dodge over the course of the game earning him second-star honours.

The following night, the Eagles hosted the Osoyoos Coyotes. The visitors went into the Saturday night game with 2-18-1 record.

The Coyotes took advantage of penalties to score twice before Danilec scored the Eagles’ first of the night late in the first. Early in the second period, Osoyoos’ Evan Della Paolera found the mesh with his second goal of the night.

The visitors’ two-goal lead held through the rest of the second and much of the third. With the game’s final minutes ticking off the clock the Eagles pulled Cole Steinke from the net in hopes of evening the score but an empty-net goal from Osoyoos’ Justin Clark put a stop to the Eagles’ comeback hopes. The game ended in a 5-1 loss for the struggling Eagles.

The Sicamous squad will have a chance to improve their fortunes with an afternoon home game against the Creston Valley Thundercats on Sunday, Dec. 1.

