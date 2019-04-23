Eat, mingle and play doubles or singles

Salmon Arm Tennis Club hosts open house on Saturday, April 27.

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club invites the community to the club’s annual open house on Saturday, April 27.

The event runs from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., and is an opportunity for club members to show their appreciation for the ongoing support received from the community.

“We welcome you to a drop in to meet club members and enjoy a day of fun and information,” says the club in a news release.

The day will kick off with a free breakfast of European apple pancakes, accompanied by a delicious baked ham. Fresh fruit and other goodies will also be provided along with beverages.

Throughout the day, guests are invited to greet, meet and eat with others, and enjoy some free tennis at the club’s courts. Also, come and see the new indoor facility while it is in its final stage of construction.

This is a family event, so feel free to bring the entire crew to join in the festivities which will go ahead rain or shine. There will be tennis for all ages: toddlers, children, teens, adults, seniors – all levels of tennis and lots of camaraderie.

The Salmon Arm Tennis Club is located at 3440 Okanagan Ave., nestled between the City of Salmon Arm Works Dept. and Little Mountain Park. For more information go to salmonarmtennis.org or visit the club on Facebook at www.facebook.com/salmonarmtennisclub.

