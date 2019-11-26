Effort to light Larch Hills ski trails near Salmon Arm continues

Lighting project was a top finalist in the Kraft Heinz Project Play Competition, earning $25,000.

A new project is in the works in hopes of making the Larch Hills ski area a great place to get active in the outdoors, even during the short winter days.

The new initiative’s goal is the install six kilometres of LED lighting, allowing use of the ski trails after dark.

The first phase of light installation is planned for before the 2020-21 winter season.

According to project organizers, the lighting will help keep people active in the winter and minimize safety concerns associated with night skiing. Larch Hills’ junior race team trains on the trails after school at least twice a week. The young racers are encouraged to wear headlamps but even then, hidden obstacles such as branches or sticks coming up through the snow, or sudden dips in the trail can be hard for them to spot. Collisions with other skiers who are not wearing headlamps is also a possibility when skiing unlit trails at night.

Read more: Larch Hills Nordic Society welcomes new operations manager

Read more: Larch Hills Nordic Society to start fundraising for trail lighting project

The lighting project was nominated as one of four top finalists in the Kraft Heinz Project Play Competition, and although Larch Hills didn’t win, it received an overwhelming amount of community support in the form of nominations and votes. As a top finalist, the Lighting Project received $25,000.

If you are interested in supporting this project or want more information, visit the Larch Hills Nordic Society website at skilarchhills.ca.

