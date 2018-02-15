Kim Klapstein of the Salmon Arm Icebreakers takes her final lap during the Interior Okanagan Short Track Funale Saturday at Kal Tire Place. (Lisa Mazurek/Morning Star)

Eight Ice Breakers advance to provincials

Skaters earn qualifying times, medals at Vernon Funale

The Salmon Arm Ice Breakers Speed Skating Club heated up the ice at the Interior Funale held at Kal Tire Place n Vernon on Saturday, Feb 10.

The club had great results from all club members for the final race in the region.

Keagan Isaac, 8, sped to four personal best times.

Racing to three personal bests were Mackenzie Keating, Devyn Hughes, Paige Isaac, Brighton Irwin, Peter Ely, Jon Phillips and masters skater Kim Klapstein.

Jack Verdurmen, Nathan Bastiaanssen, Jack Isaac, Lincoln Thurgood, Ila Isaac, Phoenix Nash, and Aila Norlin also performed well at the final invitational speed skating meet for the season.

At the race, Devyn Hughes, 12, and Lincoln Thurgood, 10, achieved qualifying times to compete at the provincial event. They will join teammates Nathan Bastiaansen, Phoenix Nash, Ila Isaac, Aila Norlin, Jack Isaac and Maddy Feist at the BC Short Track Speed Skating Championship being held in Abbotsford on March 3-4.

Aila Norlin, 12, is gearing up to represent the Zone 2 U14 Female Speed Skating Team at the BC Winter Games being held in Kamloops Feb 23-25.

The Ice Breakers will be hosting a short track mini meet on Friday, Feb 23 at 5:30 p.m. on Hucul Pond at the Shaw Centre. Everyone is welcome to come out and see the Ice Breakers in action.

