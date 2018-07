Some of the top skateboarders in the world took over Penticton Youth Park Monday afternoon. Steve Kidd/Western News

Penticton’s skateboard community got a taste of the big time Monday afternoon when the Emerica Pro Skateboard Team dropped by the skate bowl in the Youth Park.

Andrew Reynolds, Leo Romero, Spanky, Figgy and local Penticton legend Skylar Kehr were in attendance, taking over the bowl, doing tricks and skating with some of their fans.

