Enderby Storm U12 fastball team takes bronze at regional championships

Enderby Storm catcher Lyla Stuart receives a pitch in Enderby on July 10, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer) Enderby Storm player Daylen Zachery just after making a hit in Enderby on July 10, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer) Enderby Storm player Lexi Derksen follows through on a pitch in Enderby on July 10, 2021. (Zachary Roman-Salmon Arm Observer) Enderby Storm player Noah Hawrys prepares to make a play near third base in Enderby on July 10, 2021. (Zachary Roman0Salmon Arm Observer)

The skies were clear, the sun was blazing and the energy was electric at the Enderby ball diamonds last weekend.

From July 9 to 11, the town played host to the U12 — ages 11 and 12 — regional softball championships, sanctioned by Softball BC.

Eleven teams from the Okanagan and beyond were competing.

Enderby Minor Fastball director of coaching, Graeme Duncan, estimated 150 to 200 players were at the championships, plus parents and family.

It was the first and biggest tournament of the year, and he was very happy with the turnout.

The local team, the Enderby Storm, started playing in early April this year. However, due to COVID-19 safety protocols, they were only allowed to play games within their association.

Now that those protocols have been lifted, Duncan said he couldn’t put a value on how much it means for the players to be able to compete again.

“For the mental health of the athletes to be able to get out and play and participate, and for us adults to be taking part in sport again, this is huge,” he said.

Duncan wanted to give a shout out to all of the sponsors, coaches and volunteers who help the Enderby Storm year after year. He also thanked the City of Enderby for the use of the parks and their help.

The Observer attended the Enderby Storm’s July 10 game against the West Kelowna Outlaws. The Storm won 15-14 in front of an ecstatic hometown crowd.

The Storm ended up winning bronze in their division on the weekend.

