Enderby swimmer dominates at 55+ BC Games

Terry van Meer wins nine medals, including six gold at Cranbrook/Kimberley event

North Okanagan five pin bowlers Marlene Mobley (Armstrong, back, second from left), George Smith (Vernon, back, third from left) and Claudia West (Vernon, back, fourth from left) celebrate their bronze medal team win at the 55+ BC Games in Cranbrook/Kimberley. (55+ BC Games photo)

Terry van Meer cleaned up in the pool.

The Enderby swimmer won nine medals at the 55+ BC Games in Cranbrook/Kimberley.

Van Meer won five individual gold medals in the women’s 65-69 division, taking the 50-, 100- and 200-metre freestyle races, the 25m butterfly and the 100m individual medley. She also won an individual silver in the 100m breaststroke.

She added three relay medals, gold in the women’s 300-339 (combined ages) 4 x 25 freestyle relay, and a pair of silver in the women’s 200-299 4 x 25 medley and mixed 220-259 4 x 50 freestyle.

Vernon’s Myra Grypink also made a splash in the pool, winning six gold medals in the women’s 85-89 class. Grypink won the 25-, 50-, 100- and 200-freestyle races, as well as the 25- and 50-metre breaststroke events.

It was a great Games for Enderby participants.

Abby Pavelich was a double gold medalist in golf, taking the women’s 75-79 Div. B 24.4-40.4 Index division’s Flight B and Low Gross titles.

Yvonne Dibblee won five silver medals in track and field in the women’s 65-69 class. Dibblee was second in the discus, shot put, weight throw, javelin and hammer toss.

Ageless Margaret Raffan added to her Games’ medal collection, winning gold in javelin and silvers in discus, shot put and weight throw in the women’s 90-94 category.

Coldstream’s Stephen Joyce brought back four Games medals from the men’s 55-59 track and field events. Joyce won gold in the 1,500-metre race, 10-km road race and 5,000m race, and added silver in the 400-metre run.

NORTH OKANAGAN MEDALISTS, BY COMMUNITY (results from 55plusgames.ca):

ARMSTRONG

DARTS: Wayne Morrison: bronze in men’s 55-64 doubles; bronze in men’s 55-64 singles; bronze in Team of 4; Tannis Jones: silver, women’s 55-64 doubles; silver, women’s singles; bronze, Team of 4;

FIVE PIN BOWLING: Marlene Mobley, bronze, Mixed 55+ Div. A;

CURLING: Derrell and Sheron Sears, Ann and Randy Graham, bronze, 55-64 mixed curling; Al Hodgson, Jake Konrad, Rick Criss, Frank Speed, bronze, men’s 65+ curling;

COLDSTREAM

TENNIS: Wilf Steeves, silver, men’s 60-64 doubles; Diane Steeves, silver, women’s 70-74 doubles; Joe Fabi, bronze, 75-79 mixed doubles;

CURLING: Wayne Ovens, bronze, men’s 55-64;

LUMBY

TRACK AND FIELD: Fred Ziemer, bronze, men’s 65-69 5,000-m power walk;

VERNON

ARCHERY: Graham Go, bronze, 55-62 Target Compound with Sight and Release; bronze, 55-62 3D Compound with Sight and Release; Geoff Elliott, silver, 55-62 Target Recurve Bow Without Sight; bronze, 3D Recurve Bow Without Sight;

CURLING: Dave Poggemoeller, Don Eyers, Jamie Sexton, bronze, men’s 55-64;

CYCLING: Frank Bandelow, men’s 70-74, bronze, time trial competitive;

FIVE PIN BOWLING: George Smith, Claudia West, bronze, mixed 55+ Div. A;

LAWN BOWLING: Jim Burns, Danny Loo, bronze, men’s 55+ pairs;

TENNIS: Chad Craigen, Ron Burton, bronze, men’s 60-64 doubles;

HOCKEY: George Fargher, silver (playing with Cranbrook Colonels);

PICKLEBALL: Gordon McKinnon, Steve Stafford, gold, men’s 3.75 doubles;

SOCCER: Okanagan Oldtimers, men’s 65+, bronze;

SWIMMING: Clint Lee, men’s 70-74, silver, 100-free, 800-free; bronze, 400-free; 200-free; Deanna Picco, women’s 70-74, silver, 400-free; bronze, 25-free;

TRACK AND FIELD: Cory Holly, men’s 60-64, gold, hammer throw; Dennis Desrochers, men’s 65-69, bronze, discus, javelin, hammer throw.

Greater Vernon, Armstrong and Spallumcheen hosted the 2017 Games. The 2019 event will be back in the Okanagan in Kelowna.

