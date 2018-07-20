Epic Sports Academy mixes play and practice for Salmon Arm sports camp

Epic Sports Academy participants shoot some hoops in the Highland Park Elementary gym during the 2018 Armstrong skills development camp. (Image contributed)

For a bit of fun in the sun that doubles as a great way to meet new friends and learn new sports skills, look no further than the Epic Sports Academy.

This Shuswap sports camp is coming to Salmon Arm Aug. 13-17, offering a five-day crash course in some popular sports complete with fun games, competitions and prizes.

Epic Sports Academy is run by Gregg and Michelle Nicholson, a pair of teachers from Armstrong, and their goal for these camps is to ensure all participants leave with new friends and great memories.

“We hope they improve some skills, have a lot of fun, made new friends and they feel good about themselves,” Gregg says.

“As teachers that is our philosophy anyways and we thought, ‘Hey let’s do that in the summer as well,” Michelle adds. “Gregg is a big kid, so that is one thing the kids just know right away; he jokes around with them and he pumps up their self- esteem.”

“It’s fun to run it because you can have fun with them, you are teaching them skills and you are having a lot of fun,” Gregg continues. “They show up Monday and they don’t know anyone but by Friday they got a couple of buddies and they don’t want to leave.”

The camp offers five days of skills development in different sports, ranging from basketball to soccer, ringette and flag football, coupled with fun competitions in each sport. Campers also get a daily swim at the recreation centre pool, snacks and daily prizes and awards. All required sports equipment is provided by the camp, and each camper will receive a T-shirt for their participation. There will also be a pizza party to celebrate the final day of camp.

The Salmon Arm camp runs Aug. 13 to 17 at South Broadview Elementary School.

For more information about the Epic Sports Academy or to register, email nick10@telus.net or phone 250-503-6661.

