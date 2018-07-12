Erbenich prime time for Dr. Lee

North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League roundup

Prime-time players usually show up for big games. Phenom Del Erbenich delivered four goals when it mattered most as Dr. Lee Dental Center brushed off the Chick Kickers Tuesday night at Marshall Field #2.

It was the first loss of the North Okanagan Women’s Soccer League Masters Division season for the Kickers (11-1). Dr. Lee improved to 11-1 for a share of the penthouse.

The Floss crew opened the scoring with a penalty kick near the 15th minute after Erbenich was taken down in the 18-yard box by two defenders. Erbenich stepped up and buried the ball into the opposite corner from the diving Robyn Sherwood, who had only given up seven goals through 11 games.

Dr. Lee came to play and turned in a great team effort. Jennie Currie stripped the ball from a Kicker and sent a fabulous through ball to Erbenich, who went around the entire defence to make it 2-0.

Keeper Lisa Arrotta kept a few threatening shots out of the net and the Dental gals kept the ball moving in the second 45 with Erbenich stretching the lead to 3-0 by finishing a play involving Erin Scott and Julie Bolin.

The Erbenich show continued as she took a feed from Irene Arrotta and Riverdanced around the entire back line again before blasting the ball top cheddar.

The Chick Kickers kept the pressure on and Jess Tanner tapped in a loose ball on a fray with Jen Kemper drawing the assist.

Dr. Lee voted Stephanie Curtis the Kickers’ Player with Heart, with the Kickers voting for the Floss crew’s Paula Brownlee.

“They have an absolute superstar who did all the scoring and they definitely deserved it,” said Kickers’ coach Garry Dill. “We were quite overrun in the first half and then settled in a bit but too late. Sherwood still made some great saves. Joanne Lockhart was our MVP in the centre-half spot, battling hard all night.”

Michelle Connelly supplied a deuce as Rosters Sports Club grounded Courtesy Motors Sistas 5-2 at Marshall Field.

Renee Cooke and Becky McLennan also tallied for 4-6-2 Rosters, who earned one own goal. The Sistas (1-8-3) got snipes from Andrea Zubot and Sherri MacDonald. MacDonald converted on a breakaway pass from Zubot in the fifth minute. Zubot controlled a short pass from Judith Leon-Gallardo, deked the defence and went low corner.

Heart winners were Denise Bateman of Rosters and Jennifer Ternan of the Sistas.

Third-place TED United stayed closer to the co-leaders by dispatching Pleasant Valley Dental Controllers 6-1 at Blackburn Park in Salmon Arm.

United (9-2-1) rang up two quick goals in the first half with the Controllers (1-7-4) starting play short a player. Marnie Brandle sent a brilliant cross to Karen Zupp who buried her own rebound. Zupp dedicated her goal in memory of her late father.

Brandle, Tara Murray, Elena Sookarow and Angela Durfeld were outstanding in the midfield, while Amy Shupe had a stellar night up front with some fabulous strikes denied by the United keeper. Michele Wernicke had a strong performance in goal, stopping several breakaways and blistering shots.

Gray Monk Impact stayed close to United by shutting down Vernon Liquor Store VQA 3-0 at Marshall.

Lou Sheehan, Michelle McPherson and Shelinda Morin handled the 8-4 Impact offence. Sheehan converted a feed from Sherri Rothwell, while McPherson connected from a wild angle after a cross from Derri Cooper and Morin tapped one in for further insurance.

Cooper handed the keeper gloves to dynamite defender Suzie Andrews for the final 10 minutes and showed fabulous hustle up front. Dani Moffat also sparkled at fullback. VQA dropped to 3-7-1.

RELATED: Phillips delivers for Gray Monk

@VernonNews
sports@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Eight-year-old Shuswap girl gets her gold at Transplant Games

Just Posted

Vigorous cold front and strong winds blow across Interior

Environment Canada is issuing a special weather statement for the Interior of B.C.

Spray park out of order

Mechanical issues force City of Salmon Arm to close Fletcher Park spray park

Splatsin Chief urges Minister for reserve infrastucture funding

The Honourable Amarjeet Sohi, Minister of Infrastructure and Communities, in Vernon July 12

Shuswap Watershed beaches good to go

Report indicates water quality is “very good” in terms of human enjoyment of lakes and beaches

Trustee remuneration set for North Okanagan-Shuswap district

Board to be elected in the fall

Updated: Evacuation order given as Kamloops wildfire now at 60 hectares

A large plume of smoke can be seen from the city and the fire has closed Shuswap Road.

B.C. lawyer facing two child porn charges

Appears next in provincial court July 24

Video: 4-mile iceberg breaks off eastern Greenland

A team of scientists has captured a four-mile iceberg breaking away from a glacier in eastern Greenland

Fire kills woman, 2 dogs on Vancouver Island

“The remains of what appear to be an adult person and those of two animals were located.”

B.C. man nets $1,750 fine for speeding 70 kilometres over limit in Alberta

The man, 37, who was not named by police, was fined in Alberta provincial court Thursday

Burnaby RCMP look for suspect in hit-and-run that sent officer to hospital

Officer was hit during a routine traffic stop, police say

Nicolas Cage films in B.C. town

Hollywood actor filming A Score to Settle in North Okanagan

Yes and No groups selected for referendum on electoral reform in B.C.

Each group will get $500,000 in funding to support or oppose proportional representation voting systems

Armstrong hosts B.C. 4H riders

PHOTOS: Horse trails at the Okanagan Stock Show

Most Read