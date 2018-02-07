ERS Talons finding their way

Carson Oystryk keeps the ball away from AL Fortune defender CJ Snydmiller before putting it into the basket for the Eagle River Secondary Talons. Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News

It took an exhibition game for Eagle River Secondary’s fledgling Talons junior boys basketball team to see they have what it takes to succeed.

On Wednesday, Jan. 31, the Talons hosted the AL Fortune junior Falcons basketball team from Enderby. From an outsider’s perspective, the teams appeared to be well matched, with plenty of back-and-forth hustle. The Falcons were the stronger team through the first half, but the Eagles found their footing in the second and wound up turning in a respectable 38-23 win.

There was much more to this game for the Talons, however, than breakaways and baskets.

Eagle River Secondary hasn’t had a Talons basketball team for three years.

When a league play started up again this season in the school district, Alyssa Miller was asked if she would coach for the Sicamous high school.

Miller was a Talon in 2009/10, when the team won provincials. She and Rob Sutherland now share the duty of raising a new team of Grade 8 and 9 Talons, many of whom are playing basketball for the first time.

“They’re all very eager to learn,” said Miller.

However, Miller adds the team has seen some pretty tough losses this season, going up against stronger, more experienced teams.

So Miller, Sutherland and the Talons looked outside of their league, to the Grade 7-8 junior Falcons, for a chance to pit two similarly skilled teams against each other. Both teams welcomed the opportunity, and the Jan. 31 game was organized for the ERS gym.

Miller was thrilled with what she saw that night – the Talons working hard together as a team, respecting one another (and their opponents), moving the ball with confidence and sharing opportunities at the net.

“I am very proud…,” said Miller.

The win boosted team morale, as did the personal victories experienced throughout the game.

For Carson Oystryk, it was getting his first basket of the season while his dad was in the audience watching.

“Carson was shaking,” said Miller. “I asked him, ‘how are you feeling.’ He said, ‘I have no words, there’s no words at all.’”

Facing a Salmon Arm Secondary team next in league play, Miller said some of the Talons were feeling more confident, while others were nervous.

“Some said we should just end the season on that,” laughs Miller.

While league play continues, Miller says additional exhibition games with AL Fortune are also being planned.

One of the biggest goals this year for the young Talons, Miller explained, is to build a good relationship, a core that will continue to learn and grow together while representing Eagle River Secondary on the basketball court.

The Talons next game is at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 8, when they host Revelstoke.

Lachlan Labere/Eagle Valley News The Eagle River Talons’ Kade Martin flies in front of AL Fortune defender CJ Snydmiller and launches the ball into the basket during exhibition play on Wednesday, Jan. 31.