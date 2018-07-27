European Football School back on the pitch in Salmon Arm

Five players battle for a loose air-ball in the midst of a game during the European Footbal School summer skills development camp at Blackburn Park July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

The European Football School hit the pitch at Blackburn Park inviting Shuswap soccer hopefuls out for a week of skills training with expert coaches.

EFS visits Salmon Arm multiple times each year to train with Shuswap Youth Soccer players, with a special spring camp for the development and select teams. EFS is one of the few youth soccer camps in Canada that offers soccer skills training from coaches with international professional experience.

In addition to these skills camps, EFS offers skilled soccer players the chance to join them on trips to Europe and the U.S. to train with international teams and be introduced to soccer clubs and players from around the world.

EFS has also recruited several Shuswap players to the teams they enter into international tournaments, most recently taking gold in the Baker Blast tournament in Bellingham, Washington and a silver at the Northern Arizona Invitational in Flagstaff, Arizona.

Several soccer players who have gone on to play professionally in world-renowned clubs got their start with EFS, and the organization is devoted to furthering the sport of soccer in B.C.

Saibo Talic, head coach and founder of the European Football School, congratulates a player who made a stellar defensive play during EFS training sessions at Blackburn Park July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Saibo Talic, head coach and founder of the European Football School, slaps a high five to players on the winning ‘Croatian’ team after the mock World Cup tournament held at the EFS summer camp at Blackburn Park July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)

Players and coaches gather together for a group photo during the European Football School summer skills development camp at Blackburn Park July 27. (Jodi Brak/Salmon Arm Observer)